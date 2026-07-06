Greek Tactician Panagiotis Dilmperis Takes Helm At Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant ushers in a new era by appointing Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilmperis as head coach, aiming to build a disciplined and trophy-contending team for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant has appointed Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilmperis as their new head coach on a one-year contract.

Dilmperis, known as Panos, previously impressed with Punjab FC and is set to lead the ISL champions.

He aims to build a disciplined, courageous team capable of competing for every trophy, embracing the pressure of managing India's most successful club.

The coach acknowledges the immense significance of the Kolkata Derby, emphasising preparation, discipline, and confidence.

Dilmperis's tactical acumen and ability to develop young players were key factors in his selection by Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday unveiled Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilmperis as their head coach on a one-year contract, with the 51-year-old promising to build a disciplined and courageous side capable of competing for every trophy. Popularly known as Panos, he impressed during his stint with Punjab FC last season and will take charge of the Indian Super League champions ahead of their marquee Durand Cup opener against arch-rivals East Bengal here on July 25.

However, the Greek is unlikely to be on the sidelines for the season's first Kolkata Derby. "The coach and all the foreigners' visa clearance is yet to come, so it's unlikely that he will be available before the Durand Cup," a club source said.

Dilmperis's Vision For Mohun Bagan

Known for his attacking yet balanced style of football and his ability to blend experienced campaigners with young players, Dilmperis said he was aware of the expectations that come with managing India's most successful club. "Mohun Bagan is much more than a football club. It is an institution with a remarkable history, a winning culture and one of the most passionate fan bases in Asia," Dilmperis said after his appointment.

Asked about handling the immense pressure associated with the job, the former Punjab FC coach said: "Pressure is a privilege." "We cannot promise victories every week, but we can promise a team that competes with courage, discipline and the desire to win every match," he said.

The Significance Of The Kolkata Derby

Dilmperis also stressed on the significance of the Kolkata Derby, describing it as "one of the biggest and most historic rivalries in world football." "The best way to prepare for such a match is not with emotions alone, but with excellent preparation, discipline and confidence. We will respect our opponents, but we will also play with courage and with the ambition expected from Mohun Bagan," he said.

Maintaining A Winning Legacy

The Greek coach said maintaining Mohun Bagan's recent success would be his foremost objective. "When you coach Mohun Bagan, the objective is always to compete for every trophy. We respect what has already been achieved because winning consecutive championships is never easy. Our responsibility is to maintain those standards and continue building a team that plays attractive, disciplined and winning football."

Dilmperis joined Punjab FC ahead of the 2025-26 season after coaching several clubs in Greece's top division and earned praise for moulding a competitive side despite working with a modest squad. Mohun Bagan said his tactical acumen and ability to develop young players while maintaining squad harmony made him the preferred choice to lead the club into the new season.