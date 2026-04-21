Chennaiyin, Mohammedan Sporting Play Out Goalless Draw

Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club battled to a 0-0 draw in their Indian Super League 2025-26 match, with both sides failing to find the back of the net.

IMAGE: Chennaiyin FC's Prakadeswaran in action against Mohammedan SC during the ISL match in Chennai. Photograph: Chennaiyin FC

Key Points Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club played out a goalless draw in their ISL match.

Chennaiyin FC moved up to ninth place in the ISL standings following the draw.

Mohammedan Sporting Club stay bottom of the ISL table without a single victory from nine games.

Chennaiyin FC were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Mohammedan Sporting Club in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash here on Tuesday.

The result sees Chennaiyin move up one place to ninth in the standings with nine points from as many matches, while Mohammedan remain at the bottom with two points.

Chennaiyin's Early Pressure

Chennaiyin made a bright start and threatened as early as the second minute. Imran found space in the final third and tested Padam Chettri with a firm effort, which was parried away. The rebound fell kindly for Daniel Chima Chukwu, but the striker failed to react in time before the offside flag was raised.

The Marina Machans dominated possession in the opening exchanges, while Mohammedan looked to slow the tempo and build through the flanks.

Miss Proves Costly For Mohammedan

Mohammedan registered their first real chance in the 16th minute when Mahitosh Roy delivered a cross from the left to pick out Mondal at the far post. The full-back opted for a first-time header, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Irfan Yadwad emerged as Chennaiyin's primary attacking outlet, frequently targeted by deliveries from wide areas. Lalrinliana Hnamte found him on a couple of occasions, though the forward struggled to direct his headers on target under pressure from multiple defenders.

Mohammedan gradually grew into the contest and enjoyed a promising spell, forcing a couple of corners and putting the Chennaiyin defence under pressure.

Goalkeepers Excel For Both Teams

Their best opportunity arrived in the 28th minute, when Chothe whipped in a cross from the left that found Mondal at the far post. The latter's first-time effort was goal-bound but was kept out by a fine fingertip save from Mohammad Nawaz.

Mohammedan created the first attacking threat after the restart in the 50th minute with a swift counter-attack. Thokchom led the charge with Mahitosh and Chothe in support, but a delayed release allowed Nawaz to intercept the eventual cross.

Chennaiyin responded soon after. In the 53rd minute, Imran delivered a delicate ball from the right to pick out Chukwu, who attempted an acrobatic effort but failed to make a clean connection.

Mohammedan threatened late on in the 88th minute as Chothe found space inside the box and struck powerfully towards goal, only for Kotal to produce a crucial block.

A final opportunity fell to Chennaiyin deep into stoppage time, as Yadwad attempted a header from a cross delivered from the right. However, the angle proved difficult, and Chettri held on comfortably to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite late efforts from both sides, neither team could find the breakthrough, as the contest ended in a goalless stalemate.