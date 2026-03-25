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Home  » Sports » Salah Announces Liverpool Departure After Seven Seasons

Salah Announces Liverpool Departure After Seven Seasons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 01:09 IST

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Mohamed Salah has officially announced he will be leaving Liverpool Football Club at the end of the season, marking the end of a glorious era for the Egyptian star and the Premier League giants.

Mohamed Salah

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah established himself as one of the best players in the club's history, helping Liverpool to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mohamed Salah announces his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season.
  • During his time at Liverpool, Salah won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.
  • Salah established himself as one of Liverpool's greatest players, scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them," the club statement said.

 

The 33-year-old Egypt international confirmed the news via a video message on his social media accounts.

"Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," Salah said. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

"I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life, Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit," he added. "I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life."

Salah's Liverpool Legacy

Signed from AS Roma in 2017, Salah established himself as one of the best players in the club's history, helping Liverpool to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

He has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, making him the club's all-time third highest goalscorer, while he has won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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