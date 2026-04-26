HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Modi slams TMC over Messi Kolkata visit chaos, cites 'jungle raj'

Modi slams TMC over Messi Kolkata visit chaos, cites 'jungle raj'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 18:45 IST

x

Narendra Modi hits out at Trinamool Congress over chaos during Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit, promises boost to Bengal sports ecosystem.

Fans with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's posters lay on the ground as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during the footballer's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

IMAGE: Fans with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's posters lay on the ground as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during the footballer's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Narendra Modi criticised Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress over alleged mismanagement of Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit.
  • Modi termed the situation “Maha Jungle Raj” and accused TMC of damaging Bengal’s sports ecosystem.
  • Chaos erupted at Salt Lake Stadium during Messi’s GOAT India Tour stop due to crowd mismanagement and VIP presence.
  • Fans vandalised parts of the stadium, alleging poor planning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Trinamool Congress over the handling of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium last year.

 

He attributed the mismanagement of the event to what he described as the TMC's "Maha Jungle Raj" adding that the ruling party here has damaged the state's sports culture.

"The TMC syndicate has destroyed the sports ecosystem here. In Kolkata, just a few months ago, what happened, the pictures that reached all the football fans around the world, it was the result of the Maha Jungleraj. I assure players of Bengal that under the 'Khelo India' campaign, a new sports ecosystem will be created in Bengal," PM Modi said while assuring people here that "BJP will give a new boost to Bengal's sports culture."

The controversy erupted after Messi's Kolkata appearance, the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025, descended into chaos, with fans alleging that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, preventing spectators from getting a clear view of the football icon.

Angry fans vandalised parts of the stadium, accusing organisers of poor planning and mismanagement. West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned from his post following the chaos that erupted during Footballer Messi's GOAT India Tour in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted Biswas' resignation

Messi later completed the remaining legs of his India tour, visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, before departing from Jamnagar after a stop at the Vantara animal sanctuary.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: GT Bowlers Restrict CSK At Chepauk
IPL 2026: GT Bowlers Restrict CSK At Chepauk
Historic run! Sawe sets new record at London Marathon
Historic run! Sawe sets new record at London Marathon
IPL 2026: Ngidi's first message after nasty head injury
IPL 2026: Ngidi's first message after nasty head injury
KL Rahul reveals T20 shift after 152 despite DC loss to PBKS
KL Rahul reveals T20 shift after 152 despite DC loss to PBKS
IPL 2026: Record-breaking Sooryavanshi lights up Jaipur
IPL 2026: Record-breaking Sooryavanshi lights up Jaipur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra1:26

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO