Bhambri, Nagal Get Financial Aid to Prep for Asian Games, Davis Cup

Indian tennis stars Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal are set to elevate their game with substantial financial backing for the 2026 Asian Games and Davis Cup, while rising talent Dhakshineswar Suresh joins the TAGG program.

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal receive financial assistance of approximately Rs 30 lakh each from the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC).

The funding supports Bhambri and Nagal's training and competition schedules leading up to the 2026 Asian Games and Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Dhakshineswar Suresh is included in the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) due to his potential in both singles and doubles.

Bhambri's funding will cover participation in ATP and Grand Slam events, along with personal physiotherapy.

Nagal will receive coaching support through the Nensel Academy Tennis School to enhance his training.

Indian tennis players Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal were on Thursday sanctioned financial assistance of close to Rs 30 lakh each by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) while rising player Dhakshineswar Suresh was included in the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) to bolster preparations for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

The approvals were cleared during the 169th meeting of the MOC under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Financial Support for Top Players

Bhambri, who is currently ranked world No. 23 in doubles and is Asia's top-ranked doubles player, will receive a financial assistance of Rs 28.89 lakh to support his training and competition schedule between February and September 2026.

The funding covers his participation in ATP and Grand Slam events across a 33-week international calendar along with professional training commitments.

Under TAGG provisions, Bhambri's assistance will also include support for personal physiotherapy services from Daniel Hatch during training blocks and competitions leading up to key events such as the Davis Cup tie in September on Korea and the Asian Games in Japan.

India's top-ranked singles player Nagal was sanctioned Rs 27.51 lakh to support his international training and tournament schedule from March to October 2026.

The MOC also approved coaching support for Nagal for 70 days between March and May through the Nensel Academy Tennis School, where he will train under Sascha Nensel and Milos Galecic.

Dhakshineswar Suresh Joins TAGG

The MOC also recommended the inclusion of Dhakshineswar in TAGG, citing his potential as a strong singles and doubles option for India at the Asian Games.

The youngster has recorded six wins over top-200 players, including a victory over a top-100 opponent. He also delivered a standout performance during India's Davis Cup Qualifiers win over the Netherlands in February, winning both his singles matches against players ranked No. 88 and No. 162 and partnering Bhambri to clinch the decisive doubles tie.

The result helped India progress to the Davis Cup World Group stage.

With Dhakshineswar's inclusion, 12 tennis players are now supported under TAGG, a scheme launched on the lines of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to assist medal prospects ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.