HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Salah's daughter to make TV debut

Salah's daughter to make TV debut

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 22:28 IST

x

Liverpool striker Mo Salah

IMAGE: Liverpool striker Mo Salah. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's daughter Makkah will make her television debut during the month of Ramadan as a guest star in the hit Egyptian series Kamel El Adad, director Khaled El Halafawy has said.

 

"Part three of the series will feature new stars and a special participation by Makkah Mohamed Salah," El Halafawy told Egyptian channel ON TV.

The show is returning for its third season this Ramadan and stars Dina El-Sherbini as Layla, a woman working in the cosmetics industry, and Sherif Salama, who plays her husband Ahmed Mokhtar, a cosmetic surgeon.

They live with eight children and the show follows the household's trials and tribulations.

Makkah was born in London in 2014 and the Salah family are fans of the show, though details about her guest appearance are being kept under wraps.

"I was worried about her acting ability and whether she could speak proper Arabic, but the girl surprised me. She's very smart and speaks good Arabic," El Halafawy said.

"I was dreaming of Salah's participation but it's good to have Makkah with us."

Salah and his wife Magi have another daughter, Kayan, who was born in 2020.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is enjoying arguably the best season of his career as Liverpool close in on the English Premier League title.

The Merseyside club are also in the League Cup final and are among the favourites to win the Champions League, having finished top of the expanded group phase.

Salah scored his 25th league goal of the season as Liverpool beat defending champions Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 ton record: Jaffer
Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 ton record: Jaffer
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Bereaved Morkel links back with India squad
Bereaved Morkel links back with India squad
F1: Testing resumes after power outage
F1: Testing resumes after power outage

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final day!1:08

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final...

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family2:05

A nation in tears: Israel bids farewell to Bibas family

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple 2:26

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD