Mo Salah extends stay at Liverpool

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah has been a stand-out performer for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals in all competitions. Photograph: Liverpool FC/X

>Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield, the English Premier League club said on Friday.



The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma, could have left the league leaders for free in the summer with his contract expiring in June.



"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," Salah said in a club statement.



"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.



"I would like to say to (the fans), I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies."



Salah is third on Liverpool's all-time goal scoring list with 243 goals in 394 games. In his eight years at the club he has won a Premier League title, one Champions League crown, an FA Cup, two League Cups, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.



He has been a stand-out performer for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals in all competitions.



He leads the race for the Premier League's golden boot with 27 goals and has helped the club open up an 11-point gap to second-placed Arsenal with seven games left to play.



British media had reported on Wednesday that Liverpool had made a breakthrough in negotiations over a new deal for the Egypt international after months of deadlock.

>Salah was reported to be the subject of interest from the big-money Saudi Pro League but is widely seen as key to Liverpool's hopes of consistently winning silverware given his consistency over the years.



Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is also being tipped to extend his stay on Merseyside while full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.