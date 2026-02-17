HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MMA icon Ronda Rousey makes epic comeback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 17, 2026 23:52 IST

Ronda Rousey is set to make a comeback to MMA after a decade-long break, facing Gina Carano in a highly anticipated fight that will be streamed on Netflix, marking a significant moment for women's combat sports.

IMAGE: The featherweight bout between the two Americans at 145 pounds will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and stream globally on Netflix at no additional cost. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronda Rousey/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ronda Rousey returns to MMA after 10 years to fight Gina Carano in a featherweight bout.
  • The Rousey vs. Carano fight will be streamed globally on Netflix.
  • Ronda Rousey, a former UFC champion and Olympic medalist, was approached by Gina Carano for the fight.
  • The fight will be professionally sanctioned under the Unified Rules of MMA, contested over five five-minute rounds inside a hexagon cage.

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey will return after a decade away from the cage for a showdown with fellow veteran Gina Carano on May 16 in a blockbuster fight that will be streamed on Netflix, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced on Tuesday.

The featherweight bout between the two Americans at 145 pounds will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and stream globally on Netflix at no additional cost.

 

The bout will be professionally sanctioned under the Unified Rules of MMA, contested over five five-minute rounds inside a hexagon cage.

"Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women's combat sport history!" said 39-year-old Rousey, who boasts a 12-2 record with nine submissions and three knockouts.

Rousey, a 2008 Olympics judo medallist and former WWE star, was the UFC's first female bantamweight champion and first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The Making of the Fight

Carano, 43, revealed the fight came about after a personal approach from her opponent, who was known as "Rowdy Ronda" in her heyday.

"Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us," said Carano, who has a 7-1 record and was dubbed the "Face of Women's MMA" after popularising the sport.

"She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen."

The two fighters also found fame in Hollywood, with both appearing in the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise among others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
