Home  » Sports » MMA fighter collapses during weight cut at Asian Games

MMA fighter collapses during weight cut at Asian Games

By Philem Dipak Singh Updated: September 20, 2026 12:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal, son of a prominent economic advisor, experienced a health scare after passing out in a sauna during weight cutting for a competition in Nagoya but is now reported to be stable and out of trouble.

Varun Sanyal

Key Points

  • MMA fighter Varun Sanyal passed out in a sauna on a cruise ship in Nagoya.
  • The incident occurred while Sanyal was cutting weight for a competition.
  • He was found by a Nepalese athlete and subsequently taken to hospital.
  • MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera confirmed his recovery.

Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Varun Sanyal on Sunday passed out while having sauna on a cruise ship here and was taken to hospital, but he is out of trouble now according to an official.

Sanyal, son of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjiv Sanyal, was trying to cut his weight for Sunday's competition.

 

"Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital.

"There was not much to be worried about, so he was brought back to the cruise around 3:00am. He is now stable and out of trouble," MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera told PTI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

varun sanyalmma fightersauna incidentweight cuttingnagoya

More From Rediff

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia
Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad

Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad
EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

Related Stories

Sports Shorts: Sushil loses first bout in four years, Aman wins bronze at Worlds

Sports Shorts: Sushil loses first bout in four years, Aman wins bronze at Worlds

Web Stories

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026