MMA fighter collapses during weight cut at Asian Games

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal, son of a prominent economic advisor, experienced a health scare after passing out in a sauna during weight cutting for a competition in Nagoya but is now reported to be stable and out of trouble.

Key Points MMA fighter Varun Sanyal passed out in a sauna on a cruise ship in Nagoya.

The incident occurred while Sanyal was cutting weight for a competition.

He was found by a Nepalese athlete and subsequently taken to hospital.

MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera confirmed his recovery.

Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Varun Sanyal on Sunday passed out while having sauna on a cruise ship here and was taken to hospital, but he is out of trouble now according to an official.

Sanyal, son of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjiv Sanyal, was trying to cut his weight for Sunday's competition.

"Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital.

"There was not much to be worried about, so he was brought back to the cruise around 3:00am. He is now stable and out of trouble," MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera told PTI.