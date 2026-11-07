Maharashtra Governor Felicitates MMA Star Sangram Singh For Sport Contributions

Indian mixed martial arts exponent Sangram Singh was recently felicitated by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for his significant contributions to the sport, highlighting the transformative power of sports and athletes' role in social change.

Photograph: Sangram Singh/X

Key Points Indian MMA exponent Sangram Singh was felicitated by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in Mumbai.

The honour was for Singh's significant contributions to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Singh emphasised that sport has the power to transform lives, particularly for youth from humble backgrounds.

He also noted the increasing influence of sportspersons as agents of positive social change.

An Indian mixed martial arts exponent Sangram Singh was felicitated by the Maharashtra governor Jishnu Dev Varma here for his contribution to the sport.

"I believe sport has the power to transform lives, especially those of young people coming from humble backgrounds," said Singh after the felicitation.

"The recognition also underlines the growing role of sportspersons as agents of positive social change, extending their influence beyond competitive arenas to inspire communities and future generations," he said.