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Dominant Victories For Mizoram And Tamil Nadu In Junior Women's Hockey Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 14, 2026 19:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Mizoram and Tamil Nadu showcased their dominance with significant victories in the Division B pool matches of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • Mizoram secured a 3-1 victory over Delhi in a Pool A encounter.
  • Tepru Rina, Lalrawngbawli Esther, and Anjana Xaxa scored for Mizoram.
  • Tamil Nadu achieved a convincing 4-0 win against Goa in Division B.
  • Gopika R, Priyadarshini K, Swathi Sharma S, and Thamaraiselvi P were the goal scorers for Tamil Nadu.

Mizoram and Tamil Nadu secured wins in their respective Division B pool matches at the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship here on Friday.

Mizoram's Strong Performance Against Delhi

Mizoram defeated Delhi 3-1 in a Pool A encounter, with Tepru Rina putting her side ahead in the 18th minute. Lalrawngbawli Esther doubled the lead in the 34th minute before Anjana Xaxa made it 3-0 in the 51st minute. Delhi pulled one back through Dipika in the 58th minute but Mizoram held on for a comfortable victory.

 

In another Division B match, Tamil Nadu registered a convincing 4-0 win over Goa. Gopika R opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Priyadarshini K made it 2-0 in the 18th minute. Swathi Sharma S extended the lead in the 53rd minute, while Thamaraiselvi P completed the scoring in the 58th minute.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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