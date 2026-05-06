Mizoram Seeks To Revive Hockey Fortunes With New Academy

Mizoram is set to revive its hockey legacy by establishing a new men's hockey academy and expanding sports training facilities across the state, aiming to nurture local talent and contribute to India's sporting success.

Key Points Mizoram is planning to establish a men's hockey academy to nurture local talent and revive the sport's legacy in the state.

The state aims to replicate the success of its women's hockey academy in Thenzawl by creating a similar facility for men.

Mizoram has proposed setting up additional SAI training centres for hockey, badminton, archery, and wrestling under the 'Empowering Mizoram Sports' programme.

Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao has assured support for promoting hockey in Mizoram and optimising existing training facilities.

Mizoram's progress in badminton and football highlights its potential to excel in other sports with consistent effort and vision.

Mizoram Sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar met Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao in New Delhi and discussed the development of sports in the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The discussion also centred on reviving Mizoram's legacy in hockey and expanding the footprint of training facilities across the state, it said.

Plans For A New Hockey Academy

During the meeting on Tuesday, Hmar expressed Mizoram's keen interest in establishing a men's hockey academy to nurture the talents of Mizo youths, the statement said.

He said that while Mizos are naturally talented in hockey, the game has seen a decline in recent years.

"While Mizos are naturally talented in hockey, the game has seen a decline in recent years. Hockey is one of the most viable routes to securing international medals for India," Hmar was quoted as saying in the statement.

Expanding Sports Training Initiatives

While highlighting the success of the women's hockey academy in Thenzawl in Serchhip district, the minister expressed the state's keen interest in establishing a similar model for men.

He also proposed setting up additional SAI training centres in Mizoram under the "Empowering Mizoram Sports" programme, covering four disciplines- hockey, badminton, archery, and wrestling.

Centre's Support And Vision For Sports Development

Rao, who also serves as Director General of SAI, assured Hmar that all possible efforts would be made to promote hockey in Mizoram and optimise existing facilities to enhance training standards.

He reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to promoting hockey as a priority sport discipline.

Praising Mizoram's clear vision for sports development, Rao said the state has the potential to emerge as a key contributor to India's sporting success if it maintains its current trajectory.

The Union Sports Secretary commended Mizoram's clear vision for sports development and said that the state could occupy an important position in India's sporting progress if the vision is pursued consistently.

He further expressed appreciation for Mizoram's recent progress in badminton and noted that the success achieved by Mizo athletes in football could be replicated in other sports as well.

Roa added that various sports training initiatives in Mizoram are well-aligned to become Khelo India-accredited training centres.