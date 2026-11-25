Mizoram is actively pursuing its 2036 Olympic dream by seeking specialised hockey and football coaching support from the Netherlands, aiming to bolster its 'Empowering Mizoram Sports' programme and develop world-class athletes.

Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Mizoram has requested coaching assistance from the Netherlands for hockey and football to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar met with Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards on Tuesday to discuss strengthening sports cooperation.

The state's 'Empowering Mizoram Sports' programme aims to train children aged 8-15 to produce future Olympians.

Mizoram sees high potential in hockey and football, with Mizo players already featuring in national teams, but stresses the need for qualified grassroots coaches.

India and the Netherlands had signed an MoU in 2014 covering cooperation in sports development, including coaching and training.

Mizoram has sought coaching support from the Netherlands in hockey and football as the state steps up efforts to develop athletes with an eye on the 2036 Olympic Games, an official statement here said on Wednesday.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar raised the issue during a meeting with Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards at the Netherlands Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen sports coaching and training under the India-Netherlands Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sports cooperation, the statement said.

Mizoram's Olympic Ambitions

Hmar told Gerards about the state's sports development programme, 'Empowering Mizoram Sports', which focuses on training children aged between 8 and 15 in selected disciplines, with the aim of producing athletes capable of representing the country at the 2036 Olympics.

He said the state is making massive efforts to produce as many athletes as possible to represent India in the 2036 Olympics.

The minister said that hockey is an area where Mizoram has high hopes, but the state needs highly qualified coaches.

He pointed out that two Mizo players are currently part of the Indian women's hockey team and had featured in the Asian Games-winning squad.

Strengthening Grassroots Sports

Hmar also said football is another major avenue for Mizo youth, noting that players from the state had among the highest playing minutes in the previous Indian Super League season and continued to feature in the Indian national team.

However, he stressed the need to strengthen grassroots coaching to help players reach higher levels.

Hmar specifically requested the Netherlands to provide coaches for hockey and football training in Mizoram, according to the statement.

India and the Netherlands had signed an MoU in 2014 covering cooperation in sports development, including coaching and training.

Gerards welcomed Mizoram's focused approach to sports development and assured Hmar that she would explore ways to take forward his proposals, the statement said.