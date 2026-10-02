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Mizoram Government Rewards Hockey Stars For Historic Asian Games Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 02, 2026 22:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Mizoram government has proudly announced a significant cash reward for Indian women's hockey stars Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi, celebrating their historic gold medal win at the 2026 Asian Games.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sikkim Media/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Sikkim Media/X

Key Points

  • The Mizoram government announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for Indian women's hockey players Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi.
  • Both players were part of the Indian women's hockey team that secured a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
  • This achievement is historic for Mizoram, as Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi are the first sportspersons from the state to win Asian Games gold.
  • Chief Minister Lalduhoma praised their outstanding contribution and extended best wishes for their future success.

The Mizoram government on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for Indian women's hockey players Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi for their contribution to the team's gold medal-winning performance at the 2026 Asian Games.

Historic Achievement For Mizoram

The two Mizo players were part of the Indian women's hockey team that clinched the gold medal in Japan, defeating China.

 

Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated the team on its victory and particularly praised Arjuna Awardee Lalremsiami for her contribution to the success.

He said it was a historic achievement for Mizoram as Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi became the first sportspersons from the state to win gold at the Asian Games.

"In recognition of their outstanding achievement, both players shall be awarded Rs 25 lakh each under the existing Mizoram Sports Incentives Cash Award Scheme," Lalduhoma said in a post on his official social media handle.

He also extended his best wishes to the two players and the Indian women's hockey team for greater success in the future.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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