Mizoram Rewards Hockey Stars Lalremsiami And Lalthantluangi With Rs 40 Lakh Each

The Mizoram government has proudly honoured its Asian Games women's hockey gold medalists, Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi, with substantial cash rewards and a commitment to boosting sports infrastructure in the state.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Sikkim Media/X

Key Points The Mizoram government awarded Rs 40 lakh each to hockey players Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi for their Asian Games gold medal achievement.

This marks a historic moment as these players are the first athletes from Mizoram to win gold at the Asian Games.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced plans to name a hockey ground after Lalremsiami and highlighted significant infrastructure development for hockey in the state.

The state's 'Bana Kaih' scheme and "Empowering Mizoram Sports" programme are actively promoting hockey and providing essential training to athletes.

The Mizoram government on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi, who were part of the Indian women's hockey team which won gold medal at the Asian Games held in Japan.

The two Mizo players, who were part of the Indian women's hockey team that clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games on October 2, were accorded a hero's welcome in Aizawl on Monday.

Historic Achievement For Mizoram

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who felicitated the two players at a function at R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium here, said each athlete would receive Rs 25 lakh under the Mizoram State Incentive Cash Award scheme and an additional Rs 15 lakh under the state flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme.

He said that the two players had become the first athletes from Mizoram to win medals at the Asian Games and described it as a matter of pride that the state's medal journey at the continental event had begun with gold.

He also congratulated them on qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi, who trained at the Thenzawl Women Hockey Academy, had helped the Indian women's hockey team win the Asian Games gold.

Government's Commitment To Sports Development

Lalduhoma said their success demonstrated Mizoram's potential in hockey if athletes were provided proper training and support.

He said that hockey had been included among the selected sports under the 'Bana Kaih' scheme's "Empowering Mizoram Sports" programme, given India's prominence in the sport internationally.

The chief minister also highlighted Lalremsiami's other achievements, including her selection for the prestigious Arjuna Award and her contribution to India's qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games.

"In recognition of her outstanding achievements, the government planned to name a hockey ground after her, and the Kolasib Diakkawn GSA playground is being identified for the purpose," he said.

Boosting Hockey Infrastructure In Mizoram

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote hockey, Lalduhoma said that the Sports Authority of India had begun laying a hockey turf at the Thenzawl Women Hockey Academy at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

A 30-bed hostel was also under construction at the academy, while the Ministry of Minority Affairs had approved Rs 9.8 crore for construction of a hockey ground at Hnahthial, he said.

Recognising National And State Pride

Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who addressed the felicitation programme, said the Indian women's hockey team's Asian Games triumph after 44 years was a significant achievement.

He praised Lalremsiami's goal, which brought honour not only to Mizoram but to the entire country.

Hmar added that the Empowering Mizoram Sports programme, launched following the Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024, was being implemented in conjunction with the Bana Kaih (Handholding) scheme to develop sports infrastructure and provide training to athletes.