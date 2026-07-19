Mizoram Shuts Schools, Offices Half-Day For FIFA Final

Discover how the Indian state of Mizoram has declared a full holiday for educational institutions and a half-day for government offices, enabling its passionate residents to comfortably watch the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup final.

IMAGE: Argentina fans gather in Times Square on the eve of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Mizoram declared a full holiday for schools and colleges on Monday for the FIFA World Cup final.

Government offices will observe a half-holiday, functioning from 1 pm to 5 pm, excluding banking institutions.

The decision was made due to widespread public interest in the FIFA World Cup final, which is played after midnight in India.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised the Mizo people's love for football and its potential for youth careers.

Private schools also announced holidays, reflecting the state's enthusiasm for the global football event.

Mizoram has declared a full holiday on Monday for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, while government offices will function only from the afternoon, to enable people to watch the FIFA World Cup final.

An office memorandum issued by the General Administration Department on Sunday said all schools, colleges and other educational institutions under the state government will remain closed on Monday, allowing students and employees to watch the World Cup final. Government offices, except banking institutions, will observe a half-holiday and remain closed during the forenoon. They will resume functioning from 1 pm to 5 pm, it said.

Why Mizoram Declared A Holiday For FIFA Final

The government said the decision was taken in view of the widespread public interest in the FIFA World Cup final, which will be played after midnight in India. "All heads of Departments and Offices shall ensure that essential and emergency services remain functional without interruption and shall make suitable arrangements wherever necessary," the memorandum said.

Chief Minister Highlights Football's Importance In Mizoram

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said football occupies a special place in the hearts of the Mizo people and many youths in the state have the potential to build careers through the sport.

"We Mizos are great lovers of football, and among our youth there are now many who are skilled enough to make a livelihood through the sport. We also desire to nurture and produce more such talented young people," he said in a social media post, sharing the government memorandum.

Describing the FIFA World Cup as "The Greatest Show on Planet", the CM said the final would be played after midnight in India, making it difficult for many football fans to watch the match and report to work or school early the next morning.

"Therefore, following the practice adopted by some football-loving states, and so that all of us may comfortably watch the match together, we have decided to declare July 20 as a holiday for all schools. Government offices will observe a half-holiday, and offices will open from 1 pm onwards," he added.

Lalduhoma urged the people of Mizoram to enjoy the World Cup final with joy and enthusiasm. Several private schools have also announced a holiday on Monday in view of the final.