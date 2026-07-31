Mizoram CM Sets Ambitious Futsal Goals For State

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma envisions the state as a powerhouse for Indian futsal, urging players and associations to strive for international excellence and qualification for the prestigious FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma aims for the state to produce players for the Indian futsal team.

The goal is to help India qualify for and excel at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Lalduhoma urged Tlangnuam Futsal Club, national champions, to target higher international competitions.

The state government is committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and athlete development.

Sports is a priority sector, receiving support under Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' scheme.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the state should aim to produce players capable of forming the backbone of the Indian futsal team and helping the country qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Mizoram's Vision For International Futsal Success

Addressing a felicitation programme for Tlangnuam Futsal Club, winners of the AIFF Futsal Championship 2025-26, in Aizawl, the chief minister said Mizoram should look beyond domestic success and focus on nurturing players who can excel at the highest level of international futsal. "Mizoram should aspire to produce players who can become the backbone of the Indian national team and help the country qualify for, and excel at, the FIFA Futsal World Cup," Lalduhoma said.

He urged the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) and players to work towards that goal with determination. Congratulating Tlangnuam FC on its historic national title, Lalduhoma said winning the AIFF championship should not be the team's final destination. He encouraged the players to set their sights on higher competitions, including the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, before ultimately targeting the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The CM also commended the MFA for promoting futsal in the state and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and athlete development. He said Mizoram's youth possess exceptional sporting talent and noted that sports was among the first sectors to receive support under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme. The government is also investing in new football infrastructure and upgrading existing facilities to further promote the sport in the state, he said.