Mizoram Crowned Champions At Regional Muaythai Event

Mizoram has emerged victorious in the North East Regional Muaythai Championship, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighting the martial art's potential for professional careers and regional pride.
Mizoram emerged champions in the North East Regional Muaythai Championship, with around 350 fighters from across the eight northeastern states competing in 100 categories, officials said on Thursday. Muaythai is an ancient martial art originating from Thailand and is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins. Meghalaya finished as first runner-up and Tripura as second runner-up in the championship organised by the Mizoram Muaythai Association here. Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the closing ceremony and congratulated the participating fighters.
Key Points
- Mizoram secured the championship title at the North East Regional Muaythai Championship held in Aizawl.
- The event featured approximately 350 fighters from all eight northeastern states competing across 100 categories.
- Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted Muaythai's growing global prominence as a contact sport and its potential to provide livelihood opportunities.
- Lalduhoma cited Mizo fighter Nazareth Lalthazuala's contract with ONE Championship as an example of professional career paths in the sport.
- The Chief Minister encouraged youth in Mizoram and the North East to pursue contact sports for personal development and regional honour.