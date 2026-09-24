Mizoram Crowned Champions At Regional Muaythai Event

Mizoram has emerged victorious in the North East Regional Muaythai Championship, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighting the martial art's potential for professional careers and regional pride.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mizoram secured the championship title at the North East Regional Muaythai Championship held in Aizawl.

The event featured approximately 350 fighters from all eight northeastern states competing across 100 categories.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted Muaythai's growing global prominence as a contact sport and its potential to provide livelihood opportunities.

Lalduhoma cited Mizo fighter Nazareth Lalthazuala's contract with ONE Championship as an example of professional career paths in the sport.

The Chief Minister encouraged youth in Mizoram and the North East to pursue contact sports for personal development and regional honour.

Muaythai's Professional Opportunities And Regional Impact

Mizoram emerged champions in the North East Regional Muaythai Championship, with around 350 fighters from across the eight northeastern states competing in 100 categories, officials said on Thursday. Muaythai is an ancient martial art originating from Thailand and is characterised by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins. Meghalaya finished as first runner-up and Tripura as second runner-up in the championship organised by the Mizoram Muaythai Association here. Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the closing ceremony and congratulated the participating fighters.Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma said Muaythai had emerged as a prominent contact sport globally and, although it was yet to be included in the Olympics, had developed into a professional discipline capable of providing livelihood opportunities. He cited Mizo fighter Nazareth Lalthazuala, who has secured a contract with ONE Championship, as an example of opportunities available in the sport. ONE is considered the world's largest martial arts organisation. The chief minister said contact sports are particularly suited to the youth of Mizoram and other northeastern states and urged young people to pursue their sporting talents with determination. He called upon the fighters to train harder and strive for excellence, saying sports could provide livelihoods as well as bring honour to the state and strengthen bonds among people in the region.