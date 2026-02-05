HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 'Mix of youth and experience': Hockey India names 24-member squad for FIH Pro League

'Mix of youth and experience': Hockey India names 24-member squad for FIH Pro League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2026 16:46 IST

x

The Indian squad features a blend of experienced players and young talent across departments as the team looks to make a strong start to its Pro League campaign on home soil.

Hockey India

IMAGE: India, who finished eighth among nine teams last season, will open their campaign against Belgium on February 11. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • Defender Amandeep Lakra was picked following an impressive outing in the recently-concluded Hockey India League.
  • Among the notable inclusions is 21-year-old Rosan Kujur from Odisha, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad.
  • The home leg of the FIH Pro League will feature international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium besides India .

Hockey India on Thursday announced a 24-member Indian men's team for the opening leg of the FIH Pro League to be held from February 10 to 15 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Hockey India had announced a list of 33 probables last month for the coaching camp ahead of the season, which has now been pruned to a 24-member squad for the Rourkela leg of the event. 

The home leg will feature international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium besides India.

"It's an exciting mix of youth and experience. We have young talents like Rosan (Kujur), Manmeet (Singh) and Amandeep coming through, while the presence of senior players, including those from the India A setup, adds valuable experience," chief coach Craig Fulton said in a release.

"That balance is important for us. Belgium and Argentina are quality sides, but we believe in our abilities and are focused on delivering our best performances."

Blend of experience and youth

The Indian squad features a blend of experienced players and young talent across departments as the team looks to make a strong start to its Pro League campaign on home soil.

Goalkeeping duties will be handled by Suraj Karkera and Pawan. The defensive unit includes captain Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay and Nilam Sanjeep Xess. 

Defender Amandeep Lakra also finds a place in the squad following an impressive outing in the recently-concluded Hockey India League, where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

The midfield will be anchored by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur.

Youngster Kunju earns maiden call-up

Among the notable inclusions is 21-year-old Rosan Kujur from Odisha, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad. Kujur was part of the Indian junior team that won the bronze medal at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai.

He also enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season, playing a key role for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, who lifted the Hockey India League 2025-26 title.

Manmeet Singh of Punjab has also been included following a string of impressive performances. He was part of the Indian junior team that claimed bronze at the Junior World Cup in Chennai last year and also featured for HIL GC during the Hockey India League. 

India's forward line comprises Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage. 

India, who finished eighth among nine teams last season, will open their campaign against Belgium on February 11, followed by a match against Argentina a day later. 

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will then take on Belgium in the return fixture on February 14 before facing Argentina again on February 15.  The team will then travel to Hobart, where they will play Spain on February 21 and 24, and Australia on February 22 and 25. The European leg of the tournament will be held in June.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Age, Stats, Total Goals and Net Worth
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Age, Stats, Total Goals and Net Worth
Honoured to carry Olympic flame at Winter Olympics: Bindra
Honoured to carry Olympic flame at Winter Olympics: Bindra
Fulton opposed Manpreet's axing, nearly quit: Report
Fulton opposed Manpreet's axing, nearly quit: Report
Why Hockey India dropped Manpreet Singh
Why Hockey India dropped Manpreet Singh
Unity first: Marijne's discipline reset for hockey team
Unity first: Marijne's discipline reset for hockey team

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Union Minister J P Nadda schools LoP Mallikarjun Kharge1:10

Union Minister J P Nadda schools LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

Sunny Leone strikes pose in a perfect denim look while promoting her movie 'Kennedy'0:17

Sunny Leone strikes pose in a perfect denim look while...

Mrunal Brings the Vibes While Promoting 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'1:07

Mrunal Brings the Vibes While Promoting 'Do Deewane Seher...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO