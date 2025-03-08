Mitrovic returns from injury, scores in Al-Hilal win

IMAGE: Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic comes on as a substitute to replace Marcos Leonardo during the Saudi Pro League match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Aleksandar Mitrovic marked his return to action following a two-month injury layoff by scoring a late goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 win at Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Serbian forward, who was injured in a loss against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Cup quarter-finals in January, scored his 13th goal in 14 games in SPL.

Mohamed Kanno opened the scoring early for Jorge Jesus's side, and Mitrovic sealed Al-Hilal's win with a close range strike in the 89th minute. VAR confirmed the goal after the check.

"It has been tough two and half months for me, had some problems with my hamstring, injury... after injury," Mitrovic told SSC Sports.

"I worked really hard to come back... I can help my teammates... happy with the goal," added the 30-year-old.

Second-placed Al-Hilal, on 54 points, closed the gap with leaders Al-Ittihad to four points.

Al Ittihad drew 1-1 with Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.