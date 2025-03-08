HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mitrovic returns from injury, scores in Al-Hilal win

Mitrovic returns from injury, scores in Al-Hilal win

1 Minute Read
Share:

March 08, 2025 06:35 IST

Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic comes on as a substitute to replace Marcos Leonardo during the Saudi Pro League match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

IMAGE: Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic comes on as a substitute to replace Marcos Leonardo during the Saudi Pro League match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Aleksandar Mitrovic marked his return to action following a two-month injury layoff by scoring a late goal in Al-Hilal's 2-0 win at Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Serbian forward, who was injured in a loss against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Cup quarter-finals in January, scored his 13th goal in 14 games in SPL.

 

Mohamed Kanno opened the scoring early for Jorge Jesus's side, and Mitrovic sealed Al-Hilal's win with a close range strike in the 89th minute. VAR confirmed the goal after the check.

"It has been tough two and half months for me, had some problems with my hamstring, injury... after injury," Mitrovic told SSC Sports.

"I worked really hard to come back... I can help my teammates... happy with the goal," added the 30-year-old.

Second-placed Al-Hilal, on 54 points, closed the gap with leaders Al-Ittihad to four points.

Al Ittihad drew 1-1 with Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India has a new chess hero!
India has a new chess hero!
Talent is not a problem. We need belief: Manu Bhaker
Talent is not a problem. We need belief: Manu Bhaker
Top seed Zverev stunned by Griekspoor at Indian Wells
Top seed Zverev stunned by Griekspoor at Indian Wells
High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs
High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs
Mumbai City FC lose to KBFC
Mumbai City FC lose to KBFC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Anupam Kher celebrates his 70th birthday with Anil Kapoor in Haridwar3:48

Anupam Kher celebrates his 70th birthday with Anil Kapoor...

Janhvi stuns in a radiant white dress1:08

Janhvi stuns in a radiant white dress

Yogi Adityanath kick starts 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana, Mathura2:56

Yogi Adityanath kick starts 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana,...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD