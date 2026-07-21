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Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxers' Luggage Goes Missing Ahead Of Competition

By Aparajita Upadhyay July 21, 2026 22:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxers competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are facing significant logistical challenges, including missing luggage and accommodation issues, just days before the boxing events are set to begin.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nearly half of the Indian boxing contingent's luggage was left behind in Belfast en route to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
  • The missing bags belong to several prominent boxers, including Sakshi Chaudhary and world champion Jaismine Lamboria, and contain crucial training gear and ceremonial outfits.
  • This is the second such incident for the team, having experienced similar issues flying from Doha to Belfast earlier.
  • The team hopes the baggage reaches Glasgow before the boxing competition commences on Friday, impacting final preparations.
  • Further logistical issues include the women's coach not being accommodated in the same hotel as the boxers.
India's boxing contingent endured an inconvenient start to its Commonwealth Games campaign on Tuesday after nearly half the team's luggage was left behind in Belfast. The 22-member contingent Indian boxing contingent arrived in Glasgow after a preparatory training camp in Belfast, but the bags of Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) , Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and men's head coach C. Kuttappa among others could not arrive with them.

Logistical Hurdles Impact Preparations

Team members said the aircraft operating the short Belfast-Glasgow route was small one. The missing luggage contains training gear, and the ceremonial outfits the boxers are scheduled to wear at Thursday's opening ceremony. The same things had happened with the boxers when they were flying out to Belfast from Doha earlier this month. With the boxing competition beginning on Friday, the contingent is hoping the baggage reaches Glasgow before final preparations gather pace. Additionally, the women's coach has not been provided accommodation in the same hotel as the boxers. The boxing event starts on Friday.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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