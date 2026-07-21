Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxers' Luggage Goes Missing Ahead Of Competition

Indian boxers competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are facing significant logistical challenges, including missing luggage and accommodation issues, just days before the boxing events are set to begin.
India's boxing contingent endured an inconvenient start to its Commonwealth Games campaign on Tuesday after nearly half the team's luggage was left behind in Belfast. The 22-member contingent Indian boxing contingent arrived in Glasgow after a preparatory training camp in Belfast, but the bags of Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) , Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and men's head coach C. Kuttappa among others could not arrive with them.
Key Points
- Nearly half of the Indian boxing contingent's luggage was left behind in Belfast en route to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
- The missing bags belong to several prominent boxers, including Sakshi Chaudhary and world champion Jaismine Lamboria, and contain crucial training gear and ceremonial outfits.
- This is the second such incident for the team, having experienced similar issues flying from Doha to Belfast earlier.
- The team hopes the baggage reaches Glasgow before the boxing competition commences on Friday, impacting final preparations.
- Further logistical issues include the women's coach not being accommodated in the same hotel as the boxers.