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Home  » Sports » Mirra Andreeva crushes Marta Kostyuk, storms into maiden Grand Slam final

Mirra Andreeva crushes Marta Kostyuk, storms into maiden Grand Slam final

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June 04, 2026 20:31 IST

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Mirra Andreeva delivered a dominant straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Mirra Andreeva

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva controlled proceedings from start to finish in her semifinal clash against Marta Kostyuk in the French Open on Thursday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mirra Andreeva beat Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 in a commanding semi-final to reach her first Grand Slam final at the French Open.
  • The match was played under politically sensitive conditions, with Kostyuk again avoiding the traditional handshake amid ongoing Russia–Ukraine tensions.
  • Andreeva credited her aggressive start and mental composure, saying she was thrilled to reach her first major final after avenging her Madrid loss.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva powered into her maiden Grand Slam final with a ruthless 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a politically charged French Open semifinal on Thursday.

The eighth seed seized control from the outset and never loosened her grip on the contest, overwhelming Kostyuk with her depth and aggression on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a title clash against compatriot Diana Shnaider or Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

Political Undertones Mark High-Pressure Semifinal

Mirra Andreeva

IMAGE: In the final, Mirra Andreeva will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

As has become customary for Ukrainian players since Russia's invasion of their country in 2022, Kostyuk did not pose for the traditional pre-match photograph with her opponent and there was no handshake at the net before or after the match.

Andreeva, 19, raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set and barely looked back in the third meeting between the two players, the Ukrainian having won the first two.

Kostyuk briefly threatened to make a contest of it in the second set, but the Russian swiftly snuffed out any hopes of a comeback before serving out the match to complete a dominant display.

      • Ukraine-Russia conflict looms over Roland Garros

 

Marta Kostyuk

IMAGE: Marta Kostyuk in action during her semifinal match against Mirra Andreeva. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

"I'm still very nervous, very nervous coming to this match as she's had an amazing season, she hadn't lost on clay, so that put pressure," said Andreeva.

"She's an amazing player, a tough opponent, so I'm super happy with the way I played. I'm happy I got revenge for the Madrid final, and to reach my first Grand Slam final.

"All of these feelings combined, I've never felt anything like this, I'm very excited about the last match here in Paris."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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