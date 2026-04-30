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Home  » Sports » Andreeva stretched by Baptiste on way to Madrid Open final

Andreeva stretched by Baptiste on way to Madrid Open final

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April 30, 2026 22:43 IST

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Mirra Andreeva displayed resilience and skill to defeat Hailey Baptiste and advance to the Madrid Open final, marking another significant milestone in her tennis career.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her Madrid Open semi-final against Hailey Baptiste of the United States at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her Madrid Open semi-final against Hailey Baptiste of the United States at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mirra Andreeva defeated Hailey Baptiste in a tense match to reach the Madrid Open final.
  • Andreeva showcased disciplined play and strong serving throughout the match.
  • Baptiste, who previously defeated Aryna Sabalenka, struggled with unforced errors.
  • Andreeva saved multiple set points in the second set tiebreak to secure the victory.
  • This marks Andreeva's third time reaching the final of a WTA 1000 tournament.

A disciplined Mirra Andreeva saw off a late challenge from Hailey Baptiste to prevail 6-4, 7-6(8) in a battle of nerves on Thursday to reach the final of the Madrid Open.

Andreeva, who turned 19 on Wednesday, will face Marta Kostyuk or Anastasia Potapova in the final of the claycourt tournament, with the two set to face off later in the day.

 

Andreeva's Reaction To Reaching The Final

"I feel so much adrenaline inside, I feel like I'm still nervous," Andreeva said in the post-match interview.

"Honestly, I'm just so happy that I won... I'm very happy with how I served today."

Baptiste's Performance And Andreeva's Dominance

Baptiste had shocked world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals, but the 24-year-old struggled as ninth seed Andreeva conceded only two points on serve in the first set.

The American stood firm until the seventh game, when Baptiste's forehand landed wide, handing Andreeva a break point. The former French Open semi-finalist sent a perfect backhand down the line to earn the decisive break that sealed the set.

Baptiste, who made 16 unforced errors in the first set, continued to struggle in the second, handing Andreeva a break for a 3-2 lead.

Dramatic Comeback And Tiebreak Victory

But the American fended off a match point in the ninth game before Andreeva, serving for the set, double faulted and botched a smash before Baptiste landed two perfect winners to get her first break of the match, making it 5-5.

The second set reached a tiebreak and a newly confident Baptiste won four points straight before Andreeva fought back with precise backhands near the sidelines and saved three set points.

Baptiste fired down an ace to save a match point but hit a return long as Andreeva clinched victory, reaching the final of a WTA 1000 tournament for the third time after winning the Dubai Championships and the Indian Wells Open last year.

Source: REUTERS
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