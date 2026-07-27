Mirabai Chanu's Gold Medal: A Tribute To India

Discover how Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu's patriotic gesture with tricolour ribbon clips fueled her emotional gold medal win in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games, securing India's first gold.

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category in Glasgow on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

She showcased her patriotism by wearing butterfly-shaped hair clips made from tricolour ribbons.

Chanu expressed her desire to make India proud and dedicated her victory to the nation.

The Olympic silver medallist became emotional hearing the Indian national anthem on the podium.

Mirabai Chanu's gold medal at the Commonwealth Games was wrapped in patriotism.

As she stepped onto the weightlifting platform on Sunday, the three-time Commonwealth Games champion sported butterfly-shaped hair clips made from tricolour ribbons, a tribute to the country she was determined to make proud.

A Golden Tribute To India

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu celebrates on the podium. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

"I wanted to do something for India, so I made these butterfly clips with Indian flag-coloured ribbons last night," Mirabai told PTI after winning the women's 48kg gold.

The tricolour remained close to her even after the competition ended.

Standing atop the podium as the Indian national anthem echoed through the arena, Mirabai struggled to hold back her emotions.

"Seeing the flag and hearing our National Anthem just makes tears flow naturally," she said.

"They were tears of joy because I had won the first gold medal for India in this Commonwealth Games. I want to thank all the people of India for praying so earnestly for me. Those were tears of happiness," the Olympic silver medallist said.