Historic! Mirabai Chanu wins third straight CWG gold

Star Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has once again made history at the Commonwealth Games, securing India's first gold medal in Glasgow with a record-breaking performance in the women's 48kg category.

IMAGE: India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after breaking the Commonwealth Games record. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She won the women's 48kg weightlifting category with a record total lift of 190kg.

Chanu set new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch (85kg) and clean and jerk (105kg).

This is her third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, adding to her 2018 and 2022 victories.

Mirabai Chanu is also a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and won silver at the 2014 CWG.

Star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India's gold medal account in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, winning the women's 48kg category title with a record total lift in Glasgow on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Mirabai lifted 85kg in snatch, which was a Commonwealth and Games record in that section, before clinching Games record 105kg in clean and jerk for a total of 190kg.

It was her third gold on the trot in the Commonwealth Games, having also bagged the yellow metal in the 2018 and 2022 editions. The Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner had also won a silver in the 2014 Games held in Glasgow.