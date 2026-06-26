Mirabai Chanu Leads India's Strong Weightlifting Team To Glasgow

Mirabai Chanu, a celebrated two-time Commonwealth Games champion, is set to lead India's formidable weightlifting contingent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, aiming to continue the nation's dominant performance in the sport.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mirabai Chanu, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, will spearhead India's weightlifting contingent in Glasgow.

The Indian squad includes past medal winners like Bindyarani Devi, Harjinder Kaur, and Lovepreet Singh, alongside new debutants.

India has a strong track record in Commonwealth Games weightlifting, topping the medal table in 2018 and 2022.

The weightlifting events are scheduled from July 26 to 30 at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow.

The team will undergo a conditioning camp in Birmingham before heading to Glasgow for the Games.

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu will once again spearhead India's weightlifting campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games beginning on July 23. Chanu, who has won three Commonwealth Games medals -- two gold and one silver -- will compete in the women's 48kg category. She will be joined by fellow Manipuri lifter Bindyarani Devi (58kg) and Punjab's Harjinder Kaur (69kg), both of whom won silver medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India's Strong Weightlifting Contingent For Glasgow

Among the men, Birmingham bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh (+110kg) will lead the contingent, which also includes Commonwealth Games debutants Rishikanta Singh (60kg), Ajaya Babu (79kg) and Dilbag Singh (94kg). The weightlifting events will be held from July 26 to 30 at the SEC Armadillo. The Indian squad is scheduled to leave for Birmingham on Sunday for a conditioning camp before travelling to Glasgow on July 23.

India have dominated weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in recent editions, finishing atop the medal table in both 2018 and 2022. The country won nine medals, including five gold, at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, followed by a haul of 10 medals, including three gold, at Birmingham in 2022.

India team:

Women: Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Bindyarani Devi (58kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg), Sanjana (77kg), Martina Devi (+86kg).

Men: Rishikanta Singh (60kg), M Raja (65kg), Ajaya Babu (79kg), Dilabg Singh (94kg), Lovepreet Singh (+110kg).