How Mirabai Chanu Secured Her Third CWG Gold

Indian weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu cemented her legacy by clinching her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, delivering a record-breaking performance in the women's 48kg category.

IMAGE: India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after breaking the Commonwealth Games record. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Mirabai Chanu secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category.

She set new Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift with a commanding 190kg.

Chanu demonstrated exceptional composure, overcoming initial failed attempts in both snatch and clean and jerk.

Her winning margin was a significant 22kg over the silver medallist, highlighting her dominance.

The Olympic medallist strategically skipped her final attempt, looking ahead to the upcoming Asian Games.

Mirabai Chanu reminded the world why she remains the undisputed queen of Indian weightlifting, delivering a performance worthy of a champion as she clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category in Glasgow on Sunday.

The result was never really in doubt; the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure.

The 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total. She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

Her dominance was such that silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai's winning effort. Chanu's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.

Overcoming Initial Challenges

The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg. But true to her champion's temperament, she quickly regained her rhythm, showing the grit and class that have defined her remarkable career.

Even in the clean and jerk, Mirabai faced a brief moment of uncertainty, failing to complete her opening attempt. However, the Olympic medallist responded like a champion, effortlessly hoisting the same 105kg weight in her second attempt.

The lift not only secured the gold but also shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk category and bettered the total lift mark.

Strategic Decision For Future Competitions

With the contest already sealed, Mirabai chose not to take unnecessary risks and skipped her third attempt, keeping in mind the Asian Games, scheduled less than two months away.