Mirabai Chanu shatters 3 National Records in 1 day!

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu registered a combined lift of 205kg (89kg in snatch + 116kg in clean and jerk). Photograph: Mirabai Chanu/Instagram

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu delivered a statement performance, bettering three of her own national records while clinching the women's 48kg title at the National Weightlifting Championships in Modinagar on Wednesday.

Key Points Chanu set new marks in snatch (89kg), clean & jerk (116kg), and total (205kg) in the 48kg category.

The performance signals renewed sharpness as she prepares for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships.

Chanu aims to cross the 90kg snatch barrier soon, showing clear ambition for further progress.

The multiple-time World Championships medallist registered a combined lift of 205kg (89kg in snatch + 116kg in clean and jerk), setting new national marks in snatch, clean and jerk and total effort.

Chanu lifts 205kg

"I am delighted. This performance has boosted my confidence. Earlier, I was competing in 49kg, to be able to achieve this result in 48kg is great.

"I hope in the next competition I cross the 90kg mark. Today also I tried but since I had not had proper training I was not able to do it. But once the training is in full flow I'm sure I'll lift 90kg," Chanu told PTI after her gold-winning performance.

As is often the case at domestic competitions, Chanu was never under threat of missing out on gold, needing only two successful lifts each in the snatch and clean and jerk to seal the title.

However, there was a noticeable shift in strategy with India chief coach Vijay Sharma pushing her instead of adopting a conservative approach.

The 31-year-old opened with a higher-than-usual starting weight of 86kg in the snatch and 116kg in the clean and jerk.

She responded confidently, clearing 86kg with ease before producing a flawless lift of 89kg. The effort improved upon her previous personal best snatch record of 88kg, set at the 2020 Nationals in the 49kg category.

Over the past few years, the diminutive Manipuri lifter has repeatedly chased the elusive 90kg barrier, often coming agonisingly close. On Wednesday too, she made an attempt at 91kg in her final lift but failed to maintain balance.

In the clean and jerk as well, Chanu completed lifts of 112kg and 116kg before being pushed to attempt 120kg in her final effort, which she could not execute.

Notably, Chanu had set a world record with a lift of 119kg in clean and jerk at the 2021 Asian Championships.

While she has consistently remained among India's most decorated weightlifters, she had not bettered her personal best in snatch and clean and jerk since 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Wednesday's performance, therefore, signals renewed progress and sharpness as Chanu gears up for a packed season that includes the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Championships.