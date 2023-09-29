Mirabai Chanu eyes elusive Asian Games medal

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu will face an uphill task as she looks to lay hands on the elusive medal. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Pressure will be on Mirabai Chanu to nail the much-awaited 90kg snatch lift for a shot at that elusive Asian Games medal when the weightlifting competition gets underway in Hangzhou on Saturday.

But it will not be an easy task for the Manipuri to find the podium at the continental event, which features lifters from weightlifting powerhouses like China, North Korea and Thailand.

Chanu has been a frontrunner in the 49kg event for sometime but the Indian now finds herself outside the 90kg elite club, playing catch up with her rivals.

While she's still among the top three in the clean and jerk section, her personal best standing at 119kg, Chanu's continuous below par performance in snatch has started hurting her total weight.

As many as seven lifters have breached the 90kg mark and four of them -- China's two-time world champion Jiang Huihua, North Korean Ri Song Gum and the Thai duo of Thanyathon Sukcharoen and Surodchana Khambao -- will be competing to stand on top of the podium at the continental event.

Chanu's best effort in snatch stands at 88kg while the world record is 96kg.

"We are aiming to cross the 90kg mark (in snatch) at the Asian Games. It's been a while since we have been trying to get over that line," India head coach Vijay Sharma had told PTI.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist has prioritised the Asian Games this year as it is the only tournament where the Manipuri hasn't medalled.

She had finished ninth in the 2014 edition and was forced to miss the 2018 Games due to a back injury.

The other Indian lifter vying for a podium finish is Bindyarani Devi in the women's 55kg event.

The 24-year-old won a silver at the Asian Championships in May behind Chinese Taipei's Chen Guan-Ling, who is the favourite to win the gold.