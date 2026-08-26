'You will probably see the Olympics': Mirabai on Asian Games challenge

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is targeting her first Asian Games medal, with China, North Korea and Thailand expected to provide fierce competition.

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting with a record total lift of 190kg at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month. Photograph: Phil Noble/X

Key Points Mirabai Chanu considers the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya an 'Olympics' level competition due to the strong contingent from China, North Korea, and Thailand.

Despite winning an Olympic silver and multiple Commonwealth Games golds, an Asian Games medal remains elusive for Chanu, making it her primary target.

Chanu is meticulously following a regimen by coach Vijay Sharma and American strength and conditioning coach Dr. Aaron Horschig to stay injury-free and perform optimally.

Her dedication is evident as she immediately resumed training after her Commonwealth Games gold, vowing not to return home until she secures an Asian Games medal.

Beyond the Asian Games, Chanu is also strategising for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will see her move to the 53kg weight category.

Ace Indian weightlifter and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is bracing for an Olympic-level battle at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with powerhouses China, North Korea and Thailand expected to bring their strongest lifters to the continental showpiece.

Mirabai, 32, has won every medal that has to be won in the world, including an Olympic silver in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but an Asian Games podium has eluded her during an illustrious career despite her best efforts. She recently clinched gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow for her third top-podium finish at the quadrennial event, but insists the Asian Games is a different beast altogether.

The Toughest Challenge Ahead

"To be honest, the competition in the Commonwealth Games was not tough for me. I did not have to put in a lot of effort at Glasgow. The real test lies ahead," Mirabai told SAI Media, ahead of hr Asian Games beginning on September 19. "I want to see how far I can go in Japan. The Asian Games have been the toughest for me. You will probably see the 'Olympics' at the Asian Games this time because the strongest lifters in our weight category are from Asia," said Mirabai, underlining the sheer scale of the challenge awaiting her at the continental showpiece.

Mirabai's best Asian Games finish came in Hangzhou in 2023, where she was placed fourth in the 49kg category. A hip and thigh injury hampered her performance and denied her a place on the podium. In the 2018 edition in Jakarta, she was ruled out with a severe back injury.

Strategic Training and Future Goals

The Indian star knows there is no room for complacency as she hunts the one major medal missing from her cabinet. Staying injury-free is her top priority and Mirabai is following the regimen laid down by long-time coach Vijay Sharma and American strength and conditioning coach Dr Aaron Horschig, while putting herself through a gruelling training grind for her elusive Asian Games breakthrough.

"We have a video call every Thursday with him and we discuss everything about training, recovery and the next steps. Everything is reviewed to the finest detail and since Dr Horschig was a weightlifter himself, he knows every muscle in the body. "This constant review has kept me in shape," said Mirabai, whose association with Dr Horschig goes back to 2020.

Such is Mirabai's hunger for the elusive Asian Games medal that she barely had time to savour her Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold. With the competition venue already dismantled, she tracked down a nearby gym, paid for a training session and got straight back to work -- a telling sign of her single-minded pursuit of the Asian Games podium.

On her return to India, Mirabai headed to her training base in Modinagar. "I was straight back to training at Modinagar. In fact, I did not go home (in Manipur) and I have set myself a challenge 'no going home till I win a medal at the Asian Games'," said Mirabai.

The 32-year-old says she is feeling strong and in good shape for the Asian challenge, but knows an even bigger test awaits beyond the Games -- the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With the weight category moving up to 53kg, Mirabai will have to add body weight and strength strategically as she prepares for another Olympic campaign.

"We have been careful with fitness and so far, I have felt good with my body," said Mirabai adding that the Asian Games remains her only target. "I will see how it goes at the Asian Games. In Los Angeles, the weight class will be 53kgs and I will need to bulk up. "That should not be a problem but everything will depend on the performance at Nagoya and then we can plan with the Olympic qualifiers in December. I reckon all those who will play in Japan will target LA 2028 but for now it's mission Asian Games for me," said Mirabai, who will lead a five-member Indian weightlifting contingent at the Games.