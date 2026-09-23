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Mirabai Chanu finally gets her elusive Asian Games medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 23, 2026 12:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has clinched a historic silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Asian Games, ending India's long wait for a weightlifting podium finish at the prestigious event.

Mirabai Chanu

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games.
  • This is India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 1998.
  • Chanu's total lift was 198kg (88kg snatch, 111kg clean and jerk).
  • The silver medal completes Chanu's collection, adding to her Olympic, World, and Commonwealth titles.
  • North Korea's Ri Song Gum won gold with a record-breaking performance.

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally completed her medal collection, winning the elusive Asian Games silver in the women's 49kg event in Nagoya on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg, lifting 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari won bronze in 1998.

 

Chanu's Historic Asian Games Silver

The Asian Games silver adds to Chanu's Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze.

Two-time world champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea 215kg (94kg+121kg) lived up to expectations, winning the gold with a record-breaking performance to complete a hat-trick of Asian Games titles.

Chanu opened with 83kg in the snatch before successfully clearing 85kg and 87kg with her next two attempts, finishing the first half of the competition in third place.

She then produced a best lift of 111kg in the clean and jerk to finally put an Asian Games medal to her name after two previous near-misses.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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