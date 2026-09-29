How Mirabai Chanu Overcame Injury And Setbacks For Asian Games Silver

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu reveals how intense training, injury prevention, and strategic rehabilitation paved her path to an Asian Games silver and fuels her ambitious preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Mirabai Chanu secured a silver medal at the Asian Games, completing her medal collection across major international tournaments.

Her success is attributed to rigorous training, a dedicated focus on injury prevention, and rehabilitation, especially after a narrow miss at the Paris Olympics.

Chanu is actively preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which includes a planned transition to the 53kg weight category to aid injury prevention and performance.

She is concentrating on building muscle mass and strength gradually, alongside refining her snatch technique by observing other top lifters.

Recovery and identifying muscle weaknesses have become crucial aspects of her training regimen as she progresses in her career.

Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday credited her intense training sessions and keeping a special focus on being injury-free as the reasons behind her silver medal triumph at the Asian Games.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai completed a full circle of her medal hunt at every major tournament with silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, which follows her gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Overcoming Past Olympic Disappointment

Mirabai recalled missing a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by a mere one kilogram, which motivated her to work even harder in training.

"It was very difficult after the last Olympics. Missing a medal by just one kilogram was extremely painful. I could not show what I was going through," Mirabai told PTI.

"I was injured at the time and could not put in the kind of effort I wanted to during training. To come so close to a medal and then miss it was very difficult. I wanted to make up for that at the Asian Games."

"We increased our training, and to keep myself injury-free, we focused a lot on different exercises. I spoke extensively with my physiotherapist in the USA and discussed what I needed to work on," she added.

Mirabai said identifying weaknesses and working on them was crucial for her in this period.

Strategic Training And Injury Prevention

"We identified the weaknesses in my muscles and what I needed to do to improve them. Instead of focusing only on weight training, I spent more time on rehabilitation and injury-prevention training," she said.

"I am extremely happy because we had been waiting for this for many years. Ever since I entered the sport and the Olympics, my dream was to win a medal at the Asian Games. Finally, that dream has come true."

"At every Asian Games, something or the other would happen - I would either return with an injury or miss out on a medal. This time, we had decided that we had to win a medal, no matter what," Mirabai said.

Mirabai said getting some time between the Asian Games and CWG was beneficial for her training.

"There was very little time between the CWG and the Asian Games, so we did not put in too much effort at the CWG because the Asian Games were much more important for me. That gave me some time to train properly," she said.

Mirabai said recovery has become crucial for her at this stage. "In terms of strength, I don't think there is a big difference between the Mirabai of 2024 and the Mirabai of 2026. My strength is more or less the same," she said.

"But as you get older, recovery becomes more important. When I was younger, even if I got injured, I could recover more quickly. Now, because of age, recovering quickly is more important."

Future Goals: LA Olympics And Weight Category Change

While preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have already begun for Mirabai, she said she would look to build more strength and muscle mass as her category would change from 49kg to 53kg.

"Yes, preparations for the next Olympics have already started. I cannot say whether the change in weight category will increase my chances of winning another Olympic medal," she said.

"But I will try to increase my body weight, because that can also help me come out of the cycle of repeated injuries. Increasing my weight can also have an effect on my performance."

"I will try to build more strength and muscle mass gradually. I don't want to suddenly increase my body weight to reach 53kg. The focus will be on increasing muscle mass and strength because that should also help my performance," Mirabai said.

Refining Technique And Learning From Peers

Mirabai said there are areas for her to improve, especially in the snatch.

"Technically, there are still areas where I can improve. My snatch is the weaker part of my technique. I need to bring the bar closer to my body. Sometimes, because of rushing, I use my hands too much, which causes the bar to move away from the body and affects the lift," she said.

"If you look at the Chinese lifters, they keep the weight very close to their body throughout the movement. That is the kind of technique I want to work towards. Every athlete has a different technique, so nobody's technique is perfect, but I know this is an area where I can improve."

"I also watch other lifters a lot. After I finish my own competition, I go back to the venue and watch the other events to see who has good technique and what I can learn from them. I watch different categories and try to learn from different athletes. It has helped me a lot and has had a very positive effect on my performance," she added.

Mirabai, who wants to give something back to the sport through her academy, said she is totally focussed for the LA Games. "For the next two or three years, I will give my full effort and focus on preparing for the Olympics. After that, we will see what happens," she said.