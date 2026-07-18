Olympic Stars Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain To Lead India At Commonwealth Games

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will proudly lead the Indian contingent as flag and baton bearers at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, highlighting India's strong female athletic representation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will serve as India's flag and baton bearers at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

IOA President PT Usha expressed pride in the selection of two accomplished women athletes for this honour.

Mirabai Chanu, a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is a leading weightlifter.

Lovlina Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and World Champion, is a prominent boxer.

Both athletes are currently training in the UK and are expected to be strong medal contenders for India in Glasgow.

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will serve as India's flag and baton bearers at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Saturday.

The opening ceremony of the scaled-down multi-sport event will be held on July 23.

Historic Honour For Indian Women Athletes

"It is a matter of pride Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck," IOA President PT Usha said in a media release.

"It is a matter of pride two women have been chosen to do the honours for Team India at the opening ceremony, which will set the tone and tenor for the Games. Both Mirabai and Lovlina have time and again proved themselves in the international arena for India. They are at present training in right earnest for the Games in the United Kingdom," Usha added.

Profiles Of India's Leading Medallists

Mirabai, who turns 32 on August 8, has been India's leading weightlifter for close to a decade. She won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and followed it up with gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Although she was unable to replicate that success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she remains one of India's strongest medal hopes in Glasgow. She is also a multiple medallist at the World Championships.

Lovlina, meanwhile, claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before winning gold at the 2023 World Championships. She also secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and is expected to be among India's leading medal contenders in Glasgow.