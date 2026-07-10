Sports Ministry Approves Indian Contingent For Commonwealth Games

Discover how the Sports Ministry's approval of India's 191-member contingent for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games comes with strict funding conditions for IOA officials and mandates comprehensive background checks.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Sports Ministry has approved a 191-member Indian contingent for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, including 126 athletes.

Expenses for Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Committee members serving as officials will not be borne by the government.

National Sports Federations must conduct thorough background checks on all contingent members.

A detailed performance report, including photographs, is required within 30 days of the contingent's return.

India's medal prospects at the Glasgow Games may be impacted due to the exclusion of high-yielding disciplines like shooting and hockey.

The Sports Ministry on Friday approved a 191-strong Indian contingent, including 126 athletes and 51 team officials, for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow starting July 23, making it clear that it would not bear expenses of those officials who are elected members of the Indian Olympic Association's Executive Committee.

The notification also stated that a detailed report on the contingent's performance, including action photographs, would also need to be submitted to the Ministry within 30 days of its return to India. India's 126-strong athlete contingent includes 78 male and 48 female athletes.

Funding Directives For Officials

"IOA will ensure that any person, if he/she is holding elected position in EC of IOA, any NSF or any sports body, whose name has been included in the list of team officials, will be treated at no cost to the Government," the Ministry made it clear.

The ministry has specified that the definition of Team Officials would include coaches, support staff, medical staff, and contingent officials. Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal is the lone member of the contingent staff who is a member of the IOA EC and if the ministry directive applies then the cost of his stay in Glasgow will not be covered by the government.

The Ministry also reiterated that the National Sports Federations must carry out background checks of their respective contingents "in view of the disappearance of some officials/sportspersons in the foreign countries in the past..."

Key Sports Disciplines And Support Staff

As per the approved list, the Neeraj Chopra-headlined athletics squad of 32, including 10 women, has the largest team of support staff, led by head coach Radhakrishnan Nair, followed by boxing for which an eight-strong support group has been approved.

The athletics team's travelling staff includes five coaches, two physios and one doctor along with two medical professionals. The boxing team will also have a sports psychologist Maithili Bhuptani among its support staff. Mandakini Chanu is the lone woman in the coaching group, which is led by Sweden's Santiago Nieva. Indian will have 14 boxers, including seven women, fighting it out in Glasgow for what is expected to be a strong showing.

The Mirabai Chanu-led 12-member weightlifting team will have four coaches to two extra officials, including a physiotherapist. Nihar Ameen and Sandeep Sejwal will be there to manage and coach the five-member swimming delegation.

In addition, the Ministry has approved a support staff of 42 for the para-sports contingent with athletics getting the largest share of three team officials for its 11 members.

Impact On India's Medal Prospects

The Commonwealth Games have been significantly scaled down for the Glasgow edition due to cost considerations and India's medal tally will take a hit due to the omission of its traditionally high-yielding disciplines like shooting, hockey, badminton, wrestling and cricket. The Glasgow Games will feature only 10 able-bodied and six para events. India would be participating in nine disciplines for able-bodied and five para events.