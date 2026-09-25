Mohali's Minerva Public School Triumphs In Thrilling Subroto Cup Final

Mohali's Minerva Public School CISCE has clinched the prestigious Junior Boys (U-17) title at the 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, showcasing exceptional talent and determination on the field.

Key Points Minerva Public School Mohali secured the Junior Boys (U-17) title at the 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament.

They defeated Maqdoomiya Islamic Cultural English Medium Higher Secondary School Kerala with a final score of 3-2 in a high-intensity match.

Chetan Tiwari, Punshiba Meitei, and Md Azam Khan scored the crucial goals for MPS Mohali.

Saint Patrick's High School, Gumla, Jharkhand, won the Junior Girls (U-17) title, and Manik Para Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, West Bengal, won the Sub Junior Boys (U-15) category.

The final was attended by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and former India cricketer Suresh Raina, with winners receiving Rs 5,00,000 prize money.

Mohali's Minerva Public School CISCE defeated Kerala's Maqdoomiya Islamic Cultural English Medium Higher Secondary School 3-2 to clinch the Junior Boys (U-17) title at the 65th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament. Saint Patrick's High School, Gumla, Jharkhand emerged victorious in the Junior Girls (U-17), while Manik Para Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Jhargram, West Bengal won the Sub Junior Boys (U-15) category.

Thrilling Junior Boys Final

The high-intensity Junior Boys final opened with an early breakthrough from MPS Mohali, as Chetan Tiwari scored the opening goal in the 7th minute of play. MIC EMHSS responded in the final moments of the first half, with Thoufeeq scoring an equaliser during added time at the 37-minute mark to level the score going into the interval.

MPS Mohali established a decisive advantage early in the second half through two rapid goals. Punshiba Meitei restored the lead in the 40th minute, followed by a clinical finish from Md Azam Khan in the 46th minute, advancing the scoreline to 3-1.

Mohali Defence Holds Firm

MIC EMHSS mounted a late offensive, narrowing the deficit with a goal in the 65th minute. Despite sustained pressure from the Kerala team in the closing stages of the match, the MPS Mohali defence held firm to seal the win.

Dignitaries And Prize Money

The final was graced by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, who presented the trophy to the winners along with former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who was the Guest of Honour for the finals. The winners received Rs 5,00,000 while the runner up received Rs 3,00,000 as prize money. A total of 83 matches were played in this category of the Subroto Cup which was played at five venues in Delhi.