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Indian Football Club Minerva Academy FC Set For European Youth Tournaments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 04, 2026 17:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Minerva Academy FC, an Indian football club, is making its mark on the international stage by competing in Europe's prestigious Helsinki Cup and Gothia Cup youth tournaments for the second year running.

Key Points

  • Minerva Academy FC will participate in the Helsinki Cup (Finland) and Gothia Cup (Sweden) later this month.
  • This marks the second consecutive year the Punjab-based team will compete in these prestigious European youth football tournaments.
  • Minerva Academy previously won the Gothia Cup in the boys under-14 category last year.
  • The club also reached the final of the Helsinki Cup in the B12 category in the previous season.
  • These tournaments attract thousands of young footballers globally, offering international competition.

Minerva Academy FC will compete in two of Europe's most prestigious youth tournaments -- the Helsinki Cup in Finland and Gothia Cup in Sweden -- later this month as the Punjab team returns to Scandinavia for the second consecutive year.

The two tournaments see thousands of young footballers from across the globe gather in pursuit of international glory every year. Minerva Academy came agonizingly close to lifting the championship in the B12 category of the Helsinki Cup last season. The young Indian side lost in the final.

 

The Punjab side won the Gothia Cup, touted as the World Youth Cup, in the boys under-14 category in Gothenburg, Sweden, last year.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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