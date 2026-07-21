Minerva Academy FC makes history, lifts U-12 World Youth Cup

India's Minerva Academy FC has made history by becoming the first Indian academy to win three youth world titles, triumphing over Brazil's RS Sports to claim the Under-12 World Youth Cup 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

IMAGE: Minerva Academy FC celebrates World Youth Cup win. Photograph: Minerva Academy Football Club/X

Key Points Minerva Academy FC secured the World Youth Cup 2026 title by defeating Brazil's RS Sports 2-1 in the Under-12 final in Gothenburg, Sweden.

This victory marks Minerva Academy FC as the first Indian academy to win three youth world titles, adding to their recent Helsinki Cup triumph.

The Mohali-based academy maintained an undefeated record throughout the tournament, winning all eight matches.

Minerva Academy FC showcased dominant performance, scoring 86 goals and conceding only seven across the tournament.

Their path to the championship included victories over teams from England, Norway, Sweden, Kenya, France, Bolivia, and Ukraine.

While the world watched Spain edge Argentina 1-0 in New York, to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, a talented bunch of Indian kids created their own piece of footballing history miles across the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.

Historic Triumph in Sweden

India's Minerva Academy FC were crowned the World Youth Cup 2026 Champions, defeating Brazil's RS Sports 2-1 in the Under-12 final in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, July 18. With this, they became the first Indian academy to win three youth world titles. The Mohali-based academy lifted the Helsinki Cup in Finland just weeks earlier, making it two European titles in the same summer.

Academy's Reaction and Dominant Performance

'A final worthy of champions. Our young warriors showed courage, character, and an unbreakable spirit to overcome every challenge and lift the trophy on the world stage. Together, these young warriors have conquered the World Youth Cup 2026, creating a moment that will forever be etched in the history of Minerva Academy FC. Champions on the world stage. United by one dream. Forever a part of our legacy. This is The Factory. This is history,' Minerva Academy FC wrote in two separate posts on X.

Minerva won all eight of their matches, scoring an incredible 86 goals while conceding just seven. Their road to the title included emphatic victories over teams from England, Norway, Sweden, Kenya, France, Bolivia, and Ukraine, and finally, Brazil in the championship match.