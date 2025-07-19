HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minerva Academy FC Clinch World Youth Cup 2025

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 19, 2025 19:45 IST

Minerva

IMAGE: Minerva Academy FC players celebrate with Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday. Photograph: Minerva Academy FC/X

In a remarkable feat, Punjab's Minerva Academy FC on Saturday became the champions of Gothia Cup, touted as the World Youth Cup, in the boys under-14 category in Gothenburg, Sweden, two years after winning the U-13 title.

The Mohali-based side beat Escuela de Football 18 Tucuman of Argentina 4-0 in the final on Saturday.

They had won the Boys U-13 title in 2023 after beating Brazilian side Ordin FC 2-0 in the final, then becoming the first Indian club to become champions of the prestigious tournament.

Minerva topped their group after beating LB07, Skoftebyns IF and Stensatra IF -- all Swedish clubs. They then beat Sweden's Syrianska IF 2-0 in the semifinals with Rhythm and Chetan T scoring the goals in the 9-a-side match.

 

In the final, Minerva emerged 4-0 winners against the Argentine club with Rhythm, Yohenba, Raj and Denamoni netting the goals. Minerva thus won the title undefeated.

Sixty-seven teams from 10 different countries competed in the boys 14B category. The teams were divided into 16 different groups and Minerva were placed in Group 12.

At Gothia Cup, Girls U-13, Boys U-13, Girls U-14B and Boys U-14B play 9-a-side. There are nine player on the pitch -- one goalkeeper and eight players.

Each team may use a maximum of 16 players (nine players on the pitch and seven substitutes) in a match. A substituted player may reenter the match.

One over-aged player is allowed in the roster for each match.

Other rules are same as in 11-a-side match.

Minerva scored more than 50 goals in the entire tournament and conceded only two.

The Gothia Cup is the world's largest youth tournament organised by professional football club BK Hacken and is held annually since 1975 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It was the silver jubilee edition this year. A record-breaking 1,920 teams took part this year from the mere 275 in 1975.

Each year, around 1700 teams from 80 nations take part in the Gothia Cup and they play 4500 games on 110 pitches during one week in July in a football festival of youngsters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
