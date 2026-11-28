Discover the full lineup of India's 17-member boxing squad, led by world champion Minakshi Hooda and gold medallist Jyoti Gulia, as they prepare to compete at the prestigious season-ending World Boxing Cup Finals in Tashkent.

Photograph: World Boxing

Key Points World champion Minakshi Hooda and gold medallist Jyoti Gulia headline India's 17-member squad for the World Boxing Cup Finals.

India is fielding eight men and nine women in the competition, which starts later today.

Minakshi Hooda will begin her campaign against Italy's Martina Vassallo, while Jyoti Gulia faces Thailand's Thipsatcha Yodwaree.

Key Indian boxers like Poonam, Prachi, Saneh, Gitimoni Gogoi, Naina, Alfiya Pathan, Rishi Singh, Nikhil, Anmol, Malsawmtluanga, Jugnoo, Harsh Choudhary, and Sawan Gill are also competing.

Thokchom S. Chanu and Akash have received byes into the semi-finals.

World champion and reigning world No. 1 Minakshi Hooda and World Boxing Cup gold medallist Jyoti Gulia will spearhead India's 17-member squad at the season-ending World Boxing Cup Finals.

India will field eight men and nine women at the competition, starting later today.

Key Indian Women Boxers In Action

Defending World Boxing Cup Finals 48kg champion Minakshi, who won silver in the 51kg category at the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, will open her campaign against Italy's Martina Vassallo.

Jyoti (48kg), India's only gold medallist at the Guiyang event, will face Thailand's Thipsatcha Yodwaree. The winner will take on Mexico's Fatima Herrera in the semi-finals.

Among the other Indian women, Poonam (54kg) will face Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova, Prachi (57kg) will take on Serbia's Natalija Shadrina, while Saneh (65kg) meets Thailand's Porntip Buapa. Gitimoni Gogoi (70kg) will be up against Slovakia's Jessica Trheffova.

Naina (80kg) will meet Kazakhstan's Valeriya Axenova, while Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) takes on Kazakhstan's Dina Iskambekova. Thokchom S. Chanu (75kg) has received a bye and will begin her campaign in the semi-finals.

Indian Men's Squad And Matchups

In the men's draw, Rishi Singh (50kg) will meet Armenia's Rudik Garoyan, Nikhil (55kg) faces China's Jiang Zhe, while Anmol (60kg) takes on Japan's Shunsuke.

Malsawmtluanga (80kg) will face Russia's Bekhtu Shavlayev, Jugnoo (85kg) is drawn against Italy's Paolo Carpegna, and Sawan Gill (90+kg) will meet Armenia's David Chaloyan.

Harsh Choudhary (90kg) will face Kazakhstan's Daulet Tulemissev in the semi-finals, while Akash (75kg) has received a bye into the next round.

Full Indian Boxing Contingent

India's squad:

Men: Rishi Singh (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), Anmol (60kg), Akash (75kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), and Sawan Gill (90+kg).

Women: Jyoti Gulia (48kg), Minakshi Hooda (51kg), Poonam (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Saneh (65kg), Gitimoni Gogoi (70kg), Thokchom S. Chanu (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Alfiya Pathan (80+kg).