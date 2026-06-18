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Indian Boxers Shine: Minakshi Advances, Two Assure Medals At World Cup Stage 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 18, 2026 14:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Reigning world champion Minakshi has powered into the quarterfinals of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in the 51kg category, leading a strong Indian contingent that has already secured two medals.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Minakshi advances to World Cup (Stage 2) quarterfinals in 51kg category.
  • Minakshi, a reigning 48kg world champion, secured a 5-0 unanimous decision victory.
  • Jyoti (48kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) have already assured medals for India by reaching the semi-finals.
  • Five Indian boxers, including Minakshi, Nikhil, Deepak, Prachi, and Saneh, are in the quarterfinals.
  • Upcoming quarterfinal bouts feature Minakshi, Saneh, Prachi, and Nikhil against international opponents.

Indian boxer Minakshi advanced to the quarterfinals of World Cup (Stage 2) in the women's 51kg category here on Thursday. Minakshi, the reigning 48kg world champion and current World No. 1 in that division, is transitioning into the Olympic 51kg weight class in the ongoing event. She registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska to move ahead in the competition.

Indian Boxers Progress In Guiyang

In the other contest on day four, Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov. So far in the tournament, five Indian boxers have advanced to the quarterfinals. Nikhil (55kg), Deepak (70kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi (57kg), and Saneh (65kg). Meanwhile, Jyoti (48kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) have already assured medals for the country by progressing into the semi-finals.

 

Four Indian boxers will take the ring in their quarterfinal bouts. In the women's section, Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, Saneh (65kg) will face Poland's Kinga Krowka, and Prachi (57kg) will take on Chinese Taipei's Shih Yi Wu. In the men's section, Nikhil (55kg) clashes with Azerbaijan's Amin Mammadzada.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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