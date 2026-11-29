Five Indian pugilists, including world champion Minakshi Hooda, have powered their way into the semifinals of the prestigious World Boxing Cup Finals in Tashkent, showcasing India's growing prowess in international boxing.

Photograph: Minakshi Hooda/Instagram

Key Points World champion Minakshi Hooda (51kg) and four other Indian pugilists advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Finals on Saturday.

Rishi Singh (50kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), and Naina (80kg) also secured their spots in the last-four stage.

Minakshi began her campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win over Italy's Martina Vassallo.

Sawan Gill (+90kg) and Prachi (57kg) were eliminated in their first-round bouts.

World champion Minakshi Hooda and four other Indian pugilists advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Finals with contrasting opening round wins in Tashkent o NSunday.

Indian Boxers Secure Semifinal Berths

Besides Minakshi (51kg), Rishi Singh (50kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg) and Naina (80kg) progressed to the last-four stage of the tournament at the Martial Arts Arena on Saturday.

However, it was the end of the road for Sawan Gill (+90kg) and Prachi (57kg) who suffered first-round exits.

According to the tournament format, the competition begins at the quarterfinal stage, with eight boxers competing in each of the 20 weight categories. However, the overall field comprises 132 boxers, with some weight categories featuring as few as three participants.

Reigning 48kg world champion Minakshi, who has moved up to 51kg, began her campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win over Italy's Martina Vassallo.

Rishi also produced a confident performance, beating Armenia's Rudolf Garboyan by an identical 5-0 margin in the men's 50kg category.

Jugnoo advanced after his 85kg bout was stopped in the third round following an injury to his Italian opponent Paolo Caruso.

Naina and Malsawmtluanga had to work harder, eking out narrow 3-2 wins over Kazakhstan's Valeriya Axenova and Russia's Beshto Shavlaev respectively.

Sawan lost 1-4 to Armenia's Davit Chaloyan in his +90kg opening bout, while Prachi went down 0-4 to Serbia's Natalia Shadrina in the women's 57kg category.