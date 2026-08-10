Australian Star Min Woo Lee Set For DP World India Championship Debut

Australian golf sensation Min Woo Lee, a celebrated winner on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, is set to make his highly anticipated debut at the prestigious DP World India Championship this October, joining an elite roster of international and Indian golf stars.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Min Woo Lee, a prominent Australian golfer, will debut at the DP World India Championship.

The tournament, held at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18, features an elite field including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Lee brings significant experience, having won titles on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

The DP World India Championship offers a USD 4 million prize fund, the largest for a DP World Tour event in India.

Indian golf stars Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are also confirmed to participate.

The DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner from Australia, Min Woo Lee, has become the latest international star to join an elite field at the DP World India Championship, whose second edition is scheduled for October.

Lee will tee off alongside stars including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox when the Delhi Golf Club hosts the event from October 15 to 18.

Min Woo Lee's Impressive Career Highlights

The 28-year-old Lee, who turned professional in 2019, claimed his first DP World Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open. He won two more titles, including a Rolex Series triumph in Scotland the following year.

The Perth native sealed his first PGA Tour title when he edged out world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Major champion Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children's Houston Open last season.

Lee, who represented Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the International team at the 2024 Presidents Cup, said he was fascinated by the field at the DP World India Championship.

Anticipation Builds For India Debut

"I love playing all around the world and I'm excited to tee it up in India for the first time at the DP World India Championship. "I heard a lot about last year's tournament, and it's shaping up to be another incredible field, so I'm looking forward to the whole experience both on and off the golf course," he said.

The USD 4 million tournament was launched last year and boasts of the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India. It will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

Besides Fleetwood, McIlroy and Fox, the field also features Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Viktor Hovland. Indian stars Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will also be part of the field.