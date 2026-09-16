Indian Para Shooters Secure Gold And Silver At Changwon World Championships

Indian para shooters have made a significant impact at the Changwon 2026 WSPS Para Shooting World Championships, securing gold and silver medals in team events, alongside individual honours, demonstrating the nation's rising strength in para-sports.

Key Points Indian women's team, comprising Millie Shah, Mona Agarwal, and Avani Lekhara, clinched gold in the R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

The men's team, Rakesh Nidagundi, Anandha Krishna, and Swaroop Unhalkar, secured a silver medal in the R1 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara also earned individual silver and bronze medals respectively in the R2 women's event.

These achievements at the Changwon 2026 WSPS Para Shooting World Championships highlight India's growing prowess in para-shooting.

The R1 and R2 events cater to athletes with specific lower or upper limb impairments, showcasing their independent rifle support skills.

Millie Shah, Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara combined to win gold medal in the R2 women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 team event at the Changwon 2026 WSPS Para Shooting World Championships in South Korea recently. Rakesh Nidagundi, Anandha Krishna and Swaroop Unhalkar claimed silver in the R1 men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 team event. They shot a combined total of 1856.3a across five series. The Indian women's trio aggregated 1878.6 to win the top prize recently. Mona and Avani also won a silver and bronze respectively in the R2 women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. The performances added two medals to India's tally at the world championships, with the country making its mark in the rifle team events.

Understanding Para Shooting Disciplines

Shah and Nidagundi are both associated with the Vijayi Bharat Foundation and have been training at its High-Performance Centre. The R1 event is the men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 competition, while R2 is the corresponding women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. In the R1 discipline, male athletes with lower or upper limb impairments independently support the full weight of their rifle from a standing or sitting position to hit a target 10 metres away. The R2 women's event features competitors with lower limb impairments who independently support the rifle while shooting from a standing or sitting position. The Changwon championships brought together the world's leading para shooters in rifle, pistol and other shooting para sport events.