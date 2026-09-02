Mijo Chacko Kurian Dominates 400m At Indian Athletics Series

Kerala's Mijo Chacko Kurian delivered a stellar performance at the 15th Indian Athletics Series in Meerut, clinching the gold medal in the men's 400m and a silver in the 200m, highlighting key athletic achievements.

Key Points Mijo Chacko Kurian secured gold in the men's 400m and silver in the 200m at the 15th Indian Athletics Series leg.

Kurian clocked an impressive 46.89 seconds for his 400m victory, demonstrating top form.

Adesh Garsa of Rajasthan won the men's 200m gold, finishing ahead of Kurian in a competitive race.

Avantika Narale and Harita Bhadra were among the prominent winners in women's sprint events, highlighting female athletic talent.

The event showcased top Indian talent across various track and field disciplines in Meerut, with numerous athletes achieving podium finishes.

Kerala's international quarter-miler Mijo Chacko Kurian claimed the gold medal in men's 400m event in the 15th leg of the Indian Athletics Series.

Along with his triumph in men's 400m, Kurian also claimed the second spot in the men's 200m, finishing behind Rajasthan's Adesh Garsa, while Reliance's Ruchit Mori took the third spot. Kurian clocked 46.89 seconds in his 400m victory.

Men's Athletics Results Overview

In the men's 100m, Sandeep Singh (Himachal Pradesh) secured victory with a time of 10.65s, followed by Savin Thingalaya (Reliance) at 10.66 seconds and Nikhil Sarjerao Patil (Maharashtra) at 10.77 seconds.

Adesh Garsa (Rajasthan) won the 200m with 21.39 seconds, with Mijo Chacko Kurian (Air Force) taking second at 21.41 seconds and Ruchit Mori (Reliance) third at 21.50 seconds.

The 400m saw Mijo Chacko Kurian (Air Force) clinch gold with 46.89 seconds, closely followed by Muhammed Ajmal (Navy) at 46.90 seconds and Rashid (Uttar Pradesh) at 47.28 seconds.

Akhil KA (Navy) topped the 800m with 1:51.31, while Manpreet (Punjab) won the 1500m in 3:51.39 seconds.

Men's Field Event Victories

Field events for men included Nirbhay Choudhary (Delhi) winning the Hammer throw with 66.47m, Manoj Kumar (Tamil Nadu) taking the Javelin throw with 77.82m, and Ramchandra Mali (Rajasthan) securing the Shot put with 15.91m.

Aaditya Raghuvanshi (Madhya Pradesh) achieved 2.10m in High jump, and Shaheer Rizvee (Uttar Pradesh) won the Triple jump with 15.13m.

Women's Dominant Performances

For the women's events, Avantika Narale (Railway Sports) was the fastest in the 100m with 12.25 seconds. Harita Bhadra (Reliance) dominated the 200m, clocking 23.36 seconds, and Priya Mohan (JSW) secured the 400m gold with 54.21 seconds.

Tanvi Malik (Uttar Pradesh) won the 800m in 2:12.16, and Ruhi Bohra (Delhi) claimed the 1500m title with 4:38.11 seconds.

Anjali C (JSW) was victorious in the 100m hurdles with 13.36 seconds.

Women's Field Event Highlights

In women's field events, Anushka Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) won the Hammer throw with 64.92m, Rakhi Sangwan (All India Police) took the Shot put with 13.94m, and Ishika Singh (Uttar Pradesh) secured the Javelin throw with 45.03m.

Rimpal Kaur (Punjab) won the High jump with 1.64m, Ankita Chaudhary (Delhi) and Deepti (Delhi) both recorded 5.72m in Long jump, and Meera Shibu (JSW) won the Triple jump with 12.65m.