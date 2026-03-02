HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 'Middle East travel freeze won't impact Australian F1 GP'

'Middle East travel freeze won't impact Australian F1 GP'

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 10:24 IST

x

'F1 are experts at moving people around the world and so they've quickly rescheduled flights.'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during pre-season testing

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, on February 19, 2026. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • F1 teams recently completed pre-season testing in Bahrain and many team personnel were scheduled to pass through Qatar or UAE on their journey to Australia for Sunday's race.
  • Australian Grand Prix will be followed later in March by races in China and Japan before the first of the Gulf races on the Formula One calendar in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April.
  • Australia is unlikely tto step in and stage another race if the conflict meant Bahrain or Saudi Arabia were unable to host their rounds.

Australian Grand Prix chief executive Travis Auld anticipates no impact on this weekend's Formula One season-opener at Melbourne's Albert Park from the travel issues caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The US and Israeli bombing of Iran at the weekend was followed by retaliatory strikes on Gulf States with the result that all activity in one of the world's main aviation hubs has ceased. 

F1 teams recently completed pre-season testing in the Gulf State of Bahrain and many team personnel were scheduled to pass through Qatar or the United Arab Emirates on their journey to Australia for Sunday's race.

"No doubts the events of the weekend have thrown out the travel plans for the teams and F1 themselves," Auld told Fox Sports on Monday. 

"F1 are experts at moving people around the world and so they've quickly rescheduled flights. I'm told, everyone's now locked in and arriving within the required timeframes, and so there'll be no impact on our race.

"But it's certainly been a busy 48 hours, particularly for F1."

The season-opener will be followed later in March by races in China and Japan before the first of the Gulf races on the Formula One calendar in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April. 

"I'm sure (F1) are thinking ahead to what the implications might be," he added.   

"As it stands at the moment, there are no issues for us, but I'd imagine beyond us, they'll be thinking about what they might do to their calendar if they need to."

Auld said that the nature of the Albert Park venue made it unlikely that Melbourne would be able to step in and stage another race if the conflict meant Bahrain or Saudi Arabia were unable to host their rounds.

"Obviously we spent a lot of time constructing this circuit, and straight after the race, we pull it all back down again so the community can use it," he said.  

"They'll have other plans in place, as you would imagine, for a whole series of reasons."

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Norris Laughs Off Verstappen Jibe Over 2026 Cars
Norris Laughs Off Verstappen Jibe Over 2026 Cars
Reset Hamilton Keyed Up For 'One Hell Of A Season'
Reset Hamilton Keyed Up For 'One Hell Of A Season'
Wolff Slams F1 Rivals Over Engine Rule Pressure
Wolff Slams F1 Rivals Over Engine Rule Pressure
Formula 1 set for India comeback!
Formula 1 set for India comeback!
F1 2026: Ferrari's Stunning New Car SF-26 Hits The Track
F1 2026: Ferrari's Stunning New Car SF-26 Hits The Track

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe1:13

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei0:50

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's...

Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno National Park3:56

Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno National Park

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO