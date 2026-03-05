HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Middle East travel chaos threatens Iraq's FIFA World Cup hopes

Middle East travel chaos threatens Iraq's FIFA World Cup hopes

2 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 10:12 IST

Iraq's players

IMAGE: The Iraq national team are scheduled to play in the inter-confederation play-offs in Mexico on March 31 that will decide two berths at this year's FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

  • Iraq, who have played only once at the World Cup back in 1986, are favourites to win the play-off and become the ninth Asian team to qualify for the finals.
  • The Iraqis are scheduled to play the winners of the match Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey on March 31 for a spot at FIFA World Cup 2026.
  • Iraqi airspace has been closed since the United States and Israel launched air attacks on Iran last weekend.

Iraq's participation in the inter-confederation play-offs in Mexico that will decide two berths at this year's FIFA World Cup is in doubt because of the travel chaos triggered by the conflict in neighbouring Iran.

The Iraqis are scheduled to play the winners of an earlier tie between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey on March 31 for a spot at FIFA World Cup 2026 but are concerned they might not be able to get everyone

to Mexico.

Iraqi airspace has been closed since the United States and Israel launched air attacks on Iran last weekend and the Islamic Republic responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and other countries.

"FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation are fully aware of every development regarding our team's situation," the Iraq national team said in a statement.

"Because of airspace closures, our head coach Graham Arnold is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates. In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several players, technical and medical staff from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.

"We assure our loyal supporters that we remain in close contact with both FIFA and the AFC, who are keeping tabs on the situation."

Iraq, who have played only once at the World Cup back in 1986, are favourites to win the play-off and become the ninth Asian team to qualify for the finals.

New Caledonia, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of Congo will travel to Guadalajara later this month to compete in the other three-way playoff for a ticket to the World Cup finals.

 

The FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
