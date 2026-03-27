Miami Open: Sinner extends streak, closes in on historic double

Jannik Sinner showcased a dominant performance, defeating Frances Tiafoe to reach the Miami Open semi-finals and continue his pursuit of the coveted 'Sunshine Double' after his Indian Wells victory.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner reacts after a point against Frances Tiafoe. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Jannik Sinner defeated Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to advance to the Miami Open semi-finals.

Sinner is aiming for the 'Sunshine Double', having already won Indian Wells.

Sinner extended his consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 level to 30.

World number two Jannik Sinner put on a dominant display as he beat home favourite Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Miami Open semi-finals on Thursday, extending his bid for the 'Sunshine Double' after his Indian Wells triumph.

Sinner was barely troubled, dropping nine points on serve before sealing the win in 71 minutes to reach the last four in Miami for the fourth time in his career, extending his record of consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 level to 30.

"I feel like starting the match is very important. When you start by going a break up, it gives you already a slightly good confidence," said the 24-year-old Sinner.

"At the same time, they might be very aggressive, so I try to stay as compact as possible with my shots. Also mentally, there can be some ups and downs on both sides, so I try to stay very calm and take the chances I can get. I think today, that was the key."

Sinner's Path to the Final

The Italian, who is aiming to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win Indian Wells and Miami in the same season, will next face third seed Alexander Zverev.