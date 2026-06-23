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Mexico's World Cup Duck Meets President Claudia Sheinbaum

June 23, 2026 00:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Merlin the duck

IMAGE: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum meets Merlin, a duck wearing the jersey of the Mexican football team. Photograph: Mexico Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • Merlin has become one of the stars of the World Cup.
  • Merlin's fame was ignited during street celebrations after Mexico beat South Africa in the opening game on June 11.
  • Merlin is two years old and came into Karla Gomez's family as a gift from a customer.

Merlin, the pet duck in a mini Mexico shirt who has become a viral sensation and an unofficial mascot of the World Cup, met Mexico's president on Monday. 

The duck waddled on to the stage at the start of Claudia Sheinbaum's regular morning press conference, took a seat where ministers and officials are usually seen, and unfazed by the occasion, let out a few quacks.

“We feel very honored to be here with the president, it is an honour for us to stand before you and for the whole world to see the beautiful side of Mexico,” said Karla Gomez, Merlin's owner.

Merlin's fame was ignited during street celebrations after the co-hosts beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening game on June 11, when the costumed duck was seen wandering among the crowd on the capital’s bustling Reforma avenue. Since then, Merlin has become one of the stars of the World Cup.

'Merlin has been a symbol of the World Cup'

Merlin the duck

Gomez said she is looking to make Merlin a registered trademark and that his newfound fame can help their family, especially her eldest son who suffers from mental illness.

Sheinbaum said Merlin’s family will receive assistance without providing details.

“Today we brought the family that has Merlin the duck as their pet, because he has been a symbol of the World Cup, a symbol of what Mexican families stand for, of who we are as Mexican families, and that is above all else; it is what the world is seeing from Mexico today,” Sheinbaum said.

Gomez described Merlin as the “boss” of her business as a streetside beverage vendor. She said Merlin has a balanced diet but enjoys a carnitas pork taco on Sundays. 

Merlin is two years old and came into the family as a gift from a customer. He usually wears shoes to protect his little webbed feet because, according to Gomez, he loves to walk.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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MexicoWorld CupMerlinClaudia SheinbaumKarla Gomez

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