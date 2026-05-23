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Mexico Outclass Ghana In FIFA World Cup Warm-Up

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May 23, 2026 16:59 IST

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Mexico showcased their World Cup preparations with a 2-0 victory over Ghana in a friendly match, highlighting key players and tactical approaches ahead of the tournament.

Mexico

IMAGE: Brian Gutierrez celebrates scoring Mexico's first goal against Ghana during the international friendly at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla, Mexico. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mexico defeated Ghana 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up match, building excitement for the upcoming tournament.
  • Brian Gutierrez scored an early goal, setting the tone for Mexico's victory against Ghana.
  • Guillermo Martinez secured Mexico's win with a goal in the second half.
  • Mexico coach Javier Aguirre used the friendly to evaluate players for the final World Cup squad.

Mexico beat Ghana 2-0 in Puebla on Friday in a World Cup warm-up that offered a glimpse of the excitement building less than three weeks before the country opens the tournament.

While Puebla is not among Mexico's World Cup host cities, fans in green shirts created a lively atmosphere throughout the night. Repeated Mexican waves rolled around the stadium despite visible empty sections closed under FIFA sanctions linked to discriminatory chants at previous national team matches.

 

Early Goal Sets The Tone For Mexico

Brian Gutierrez set the tone immediately, curling home from the edge of the box after two minutes at Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

Teenage Liga MX sensation Gil Mora struck the post in the first half, and Alexis Vega had a header ruled out for offside before the break.

"He's a different player, we've always said that," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said of Mora, who made his first appearance for Mexico since November after returning from injury.

"He's brave, direct, vertical ... he gives us great joy because he's Mexican and because he's back without pain."

Martinez Secures The Win For Mexico

Mexico

IMAGE: Ghana's Emmanuel Agyei is tackled by Brian Gutierrez of Mexico. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Ghana, with recently appointed coach Carlos Queiroz absent and assistants leading from the bench, threatened an equaliser early in the second half after forcing a pair of saves from the Mexican goalkeeper and hitting the crossbar.

But substitute Guillermo Martinez ended the visitors' hopes in the 54th minute, finishing off a counterattack to double Mexico's lead.

Coach Aguirre used the friendly to continue evaluating players ahead of naming Mexico's final World Cup squad on June 1, with Europe-based players Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Jorge Sanchez making second-half appearances after recently joining training camp.

The coach praised the effort shown by players battling for places in the final squad, saying: "The fact they tried and gave their best effort, for me, that's already worthwhile.

"It’s not easy (to pick the team), it’s the most complex part of my job ...  It’s a bit about trying to see all the possible scenarios with my coaching staff."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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